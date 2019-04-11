Tesla and Panasonic Freeze Expansion of Gigafactory, Nikkei Says

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. and Panasonic Corp. are suspending plans to expand the capacity of their $4.5 billion U.S. plant in the face of uncertain demand for electric vehicles, the Nikkei reported Thursday.

The pair had intended to raise capacity 50 percent by 2020 to the equivalent of 54 gigawatt-hours, but financial problems forced a re-think, the Nikkei said without citing its sources. Panasonic also intends to suspend planned investment in Tesla’s battery and EV plant in Shanghai, and instead provide technical support and a small number of batteries from the existing Gigafactory, the newspaper reported.

Tesla shares fell as much as 4.7 percent to $263.20 in pre-market U.S. trading. Through Wednesday, the shares had declined 17 percent this year amid signs of softening U.S. demand for its Model 3. The Nikkei report emerged after Tokyo trading closed.

A record decline in Tesla deliveries during the March quarter is stoking concerns about slackening demand for the Model 3 sedan it started selling less than two years ago. While the company co-founder Elon Musk reiterated a forecast for 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries in 2019, investors remain cautious given its history of missing ambitious projections.

A Tesla spokesman wasn’t immediately able to comment on the decision to freeze spending.

“Panasonic will study additional investments over 35 GWh in collaboration with Tesla,” the Japanese company said in an emailed statement in response to the Nikkei report.

In the U.S., where the Model 3 sedan has been available since 2017, tax incentives have shrunk while the company has struggled in Europe and China to quickly get cars to consumers. In the March quarter, Tesla delivered 63,000 vehicles, down from 90,966 in the final three months of 2018.

Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga’s bet on Tesla has also been a source of concern as the carmaker went through what Musk called “production hell” ramping up output of the Model 3 last year. While production at the Gigafactory in Nevada has improved and sales have climbed, the business has yet to become a major contributor to earnings.

