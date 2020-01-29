Tesla’s Profit and Model Y Arrival Send Stock Soaring Past $600

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. stayed on a roll by reporting better-than-expected revenue and accelerating the arrival of its next electric vehicle, sending the stock soaring to new highs.

The Model 3 maker’s $7.38 billion in sales for the fourth quarter beat estimates and carried the company to its second consecutive quarterly profit. Tesla will speed up the introduction of its Model Y crossover to this quarter, faster than it projected three months ago.

Tesla shares climbed more than 10% after the close of regular trading. The stock was already up 39% this year.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk triggered an epic rally late last year by claiming Tesla will achieve industry-leading profitability by cutting costs and improving execution. He bolstered his case by opening a new car plant in China in record time and vowing to get the Model Y to market ahead of schedule. He’s predicted it will outsell all of the company’s other vehicles combined.

“The Model Y timing is going to send the bulls falling off their chairs,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities who rates Tesla the equivalent of a hold. “This is a game-changing inflection quarter because of the guidance on delivery and profit.”

Musk, 48, has thus far disproved predictions that Tesla will struggle to compete with the impending arrival of electric vehicles from established automakers. The Model 3 was the only EV bought in significant volumes last year in the U.S., and it vaulted toward the mainstream in Europe, ranking as the third-best seller among all models in December.

Tesla reported an automotive gross margin of 22.5% for the fourth quarter. While that was down from the prior three months and the year-ago period, it’s again near the company’s long-term target of 25%.

The company projected it will deliver at least 500,000 vehicles this year, a more than 35% jump from 2019.

”The only surprise was that gross margin was stronger than we expected,” said Joe Osha, a JMP Securities analyst with the equivalent of a hold rating. “What really matters is the outlook. The stock is moving up because the unit outlook for 2020 is higher than consensus.”

