Elon Musk says 'issues' have forced Tesla to pull its latest full self-driving beta

Tesla's latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software 10.3 has been pulled shortly after it was released, with CEO Elon Musk citing "some issues" in a tweet, TechCrunch has reported. Musk said one such issue is "regression" with left turns, while testers have posted about phantom forward collision warnings, autosteer bugs and more. The FSD has supposedly been reverted to version 10.2, but some users said they no longer have access to FSD at all, according to The Verge.

Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily.



Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public beta. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

The latest FSD version 10.3 introduced a number of new features, according to the release notes posted on Reddit. Those include FSD Profiles that allow drivers to change vehicle behavior for rolling stops, lane changes, following distance and more. Others include improved creeping speed, reduced false slowdowns, improved crossing object velocity estimation and more.

However, testers have noted in several videos that FSD is showing Forward Collision Warnings despite no apparent danger, along with unexpected autobraking. Others have seen traffic aware cruise control (TACC) problems, AutoPilot "panic" and other bugs.

Elon Musk tweeted that such issues are "to be expected with beta software," adding that "it is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public tests." The last beta release, FSD 10.2, was delayed due to "last minute concerns" about the update.

The pullback and Musk's comments about public beta testing are bound to further increase scrutiny of the FSD program. The NHTSA has already requested more data from Tesla around the public beta, saying Tesla needs to address "basic safety issues" before expanding it further. Regulators have also asked Tesla for more information about its "safety score" ratings that make certain drivers eligible for the FSD program.

Regulators are also concerned that while Tesla drivers can opt into the beta program, drivers and pedestrians in the vicinity cannot. For example, some Tesla vehicles with the 10.3 software auto-braked without reason, which could have caused a collision with a vehicle following behind.

The name itself is misleading (much like Autopilot), as FSD does not offer full self-driving at all, but simply advanced driver assistance.