Tesla pulls the plug on the Gen 2 Mobile Connector Bundle included with vehicle purchase

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

New Tesla purchases will no longer come with the brand’s Gen 2 mobile connector. Instead, buyers can opt to add the charging kit for the reduced price of $200.

The Gen 2 Mobile Connector Bundle, which includes a 20-foot cable, a 220V-240V adapter and storage bag, will now cost $400 when purchased separately. The Level 1 kit plugs into a standard 110-volt household outlet, adding about two to three miles of range to the car’s battery per hour. That’s significantly slower than plugging into a wall connector or public charging station.

The move comes as Tesla prepares to ramp up production at its new Gigafactories in Austin and Berlin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a series of tweets over the weekend that the change was prompted by customer feedback. Explaining the decision to sell the bundle separately, Musk tweeted “Usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful. On the (minor) plus side, we will be including more plug adaptors with the mobile connector kit.”

Historically, Tesla had made plug adaptors available for purchase separately from the kit. It is not clear which adaptors the kit will now include.

Musk also said that the mobile connector is unnecessary for drivers who use a Tesla wall connector or the automaker’s Supercharger network. He said that he recommends that buyers install a Tesla wall connector before the car arrives.

Even though most Tesla drivers top up through a wall connector or Supercharger station, some say the mobile connector kit is useful when camping or traveling through remote areas without charging stations.

It is too soon to tell if other EV makers such as General Motors, Ford, Nissan or BMW will follow Tesla’s lead. The Kia EV6 all-electric sedan does not come with charging cables.

    Tesla is recalling its Model X for side curtain airbags that may not deploy properly and updating its Boombox recall, forcing some owners to do it again.

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

    Rich people rarely have to pay cash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a lot of options to finance a Twitter purchase, even if he needs to up his offer.

    A last-minute endorsement of J.D. Vance has disheartened loyal Trump supporters who spent their political capital investing in proven Trump candidates.

  • Shanghai reports first deaths in current COVID-19 outbreak

    Shanghai authorities on Monday reported the first COVID-19 deaths in the latest outbreak in China’s most populous and wealthiest city. All three people who died were elderly, had underlying diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, city Health Commission inspector Wu Ganyu told journalists. The deaths raise to 4,641 the number of people that China says have succumbed to the disease since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

    It’s time for Jasiel Correia II to do his time, U.S. prosecutors argued — again. They're telling the appeals court to offer no more prison delays.

    China Eastern Airlines is flying 737-800 jets again. The airline had grounded that model of jet shortly after a deadly crash on March 21.

    The move comes as several companies including FedEx Corp, UPS and Deutsche Post unit DHL are experimenting with electric cargo vehicles as part of their own zero-emission vehicle plans. Penske, which expects to take delivery of the first batch of vehicles in the next several weeks, said the first E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California with other locations around the United States phased in later in the year. Art Vallely, the unit's president, said these new vehicles will be offered both as a rental and full-service lease option for the company's customers.

    Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) was the second-largest carmaker by volume in the world last year. Seeing the writing on the wall, Volkswagen is investing heavily toward electrification. Of the 8.9 million vehicles that Volkswagen sold in 2021, 5.1% were battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

  • CEO steers electric truck startup Rivian through supply chain twilight zone

    Rivian Automotive Inc CEO R.J. Scaringe needs to sell a lot more electric vans and pickup trucks to boost a beaten down stock price and fund his ambitious long-term growth plans, but the startup is having trouble buying the parts to build them. Scaringe can't get all the semiconductors Rivian needs to accelerate the assembly lines at its factory in Normal, Illinois. Chip suppliers are skeptical of the young electric vehicle company's capability to hit promised production numbers.

    Much of the battery supply chain isn’t built, challenging an industry aiming to sell tens of millions of EVs in coming years, RJ Scaringe says.

    Remember that Toyota has been a pioneer in the field…

    Ahead of its arrival in 2024, we got a chance to check out the new VW ID.Buzz in person. Not only is it stylish, it's also going to be one of the first consumer electric vans on the market.

  • Will a Fast Train to Vegas Lure Road Trippers From Their Cars?

    (Bloomberg) -- Picture the unlucky Los Angeles resident who decides to party in Las Vegas for the weekend, only to hit traffic that can turn a four-and-a-half-hour drive into six, or get stuck at the airport due to a flight delay. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsChina Joblessness Climb

    This classic muscle car is incredibly rare…

  • China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Eastern Airlines has started putting its Boeing 737-800 jetliners back in use for commercial flights less than a month since a crash killed 132 people and led the company to ground 223 of the aircraft, the carrier said on Sunday. The airline said it had conducted systematic tests, structural checkups and verified airworthiness data for each of the aircraft, and that test flights would be carried out on all planes before they resumed commercial services. Boeing 737-800 planes with registration numbers close to the one that crashed on March 21 are still undergoing maintenance checks and evaluation, the company told Reuters in a statement.

    SKYFOX flew over the scene of what appeared to be a crash involving a freight train and a car on Monday morning.

  • The Station: Jeep's road to EVs, Musk's great big distraction and a last call for mobility founders

    The message from Christian Meunier, the global head of Jeep, was all about marrying the past — and the adventure and freedom that has historically been part of the brand — with an electric future. The Grand Wagoneer L, which has a fuel tank that can hold four more gallons of gas and gets something like 16 miles a gallon city and highway combined, couldn't seem further away from the concepts and messaging I experienced in Moab. EVs may have taken center stage at the auto show, but there were plenty of gas chugging SUVs on display as well.

