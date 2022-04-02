Tesla's deliveries increased despite supply shortages and plant closures

Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles over the first three months of 2022, the automaker announced on Saturday. “This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China Zero-Covid policy,” Musk said on Twitter shortly after Tesla shared the news.

This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy.



Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2022

Last month saw the company suspend production at its Shanghai Gigafactory , its largest manufacturing facility, twice. Despite those hiccups, the 310,048 vehicles Tesla delivered in Q1 represent a 68 percent year-on-year increase from Q1 2021 when the company shipped approximately 184,400 cars. According to Tesla, the Model 3 and Model Y made up the majority of its deliveries in Q1 2022, with 295,324 of those cars making their way to consumers since the start of the year. Over the same time frame, the company produced 305,407 vehicles, a not insignificant feat when you consider the supply chain issues that have affected Tesla and many other automakers.