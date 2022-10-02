U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.09 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.88 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    -0.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9802
    -0.0017 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1120
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5090
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,273.85
    +23.26 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.89 (-1.84%)
     

Tesla built 365,923 electric vehicles in Q3, up 42 percent from Q2

1
Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
POOL New / reuters

After pandemic-related disruptions in Q2, Tesla ramped up its manufacturing capacity again last quarter, leading the company to make a record number of deliveries between July 1st and September 30th. The company built 365,923 electric vehicles during the period. That marks a year over-year production increase of nearly 54 percent, as Tesla manufactured 237,823 cars in Q3 2021. Production was also up by 41.5 percent from Q2 2022, when the automaker built 258,580 vehicles.

The company produced 19,935 Model S and Model X cars in Q3 and delivered 18,672. For the Model 3 and Model Y, those figures were 345,988 and 345,988, respectively. In total, Tesla says it was able to deliver 343,830 vehicles in Q3, the most it has delivered in any quarter to date. However, that was below expectations, according to Reuters. On average, analysts anticipated that Tesla would deliver 359,162 EVs during the quarter.

Tesla built around 20,000 more vehicles that it was able to deliver during Q3. "As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks," Tesla said in a statement.

CEO Elon Musk noted last year that Tesla sees a significant increase in deliveries at the end of every quarter. That's because the Shanghai Gigafactory, which recently built its 1 millionth car, manufactures EVs bound for Europe and other countries in the first half of each quarter, "then cars for far away parts of China, then cars for nearby parts of China," Musk said.

"In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter," Tesla said. "These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination."

The number of cars Tesla manufactured and delivered dropped dramatically in Q2 2022. It was forced to suspend work at the Shanghai factory in March due to a COVID-19 outbreak in China. Production at the plant has resumed, while recently opened Gigafactories in Berlin and Texas have helped the company significantly improve its manufacturing numbers. We'll learn more about what the uptick in production and deliveries means for Tesla's bottom line when the company announces its Q3 financial results on October 19th.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record But Miss Views Amid Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries in the third quarter hit a record, but missed views as EV giant faces China demand concerns. How will Tesla stock react?

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Young Chinese are in love with "frugal living" due to economic anxiety

    Chinese consumers, especially young ones, are anxious about the country's economic future amid Beijing's dogged pursuit of 'zero-COVID,' a deepening real estate rout, and rising youth unemployment.

  • Big selling wave in stocks makes for a buying opportunity, says Baron manager who has 20% of his fund’s assets in Tesla

    Overwhelming bearishness means stocks are reflecting "draconian earnings,” says David Baron of Baron Focused Growth.

  • Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

    Biden last year directed the U.S. government to purchase only American-made, zero-emission passenger cars by 2027 and electric versions of other vehicles by 2035. “We’re going to harness the purchasing power of the federal government to buy clean, zero-emission vehicles,” the president said soon after his January 2021 inauguration. The White House frequently describes the 2027 timeline as on track.

  • Demand for Aluminum Slows in Another Sign of Troubled Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Storm clouds are forming in the North American aluminum market as makers of everything from automobiles to beverage cans to kitchen appliances are holding off booking next year’s raw material orders.Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm as Default Swaps Near 2009 LevelGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsIndonesia Soccer

  • Crypto 'may have hit the ultimate bottom months ago,' analyst says

    After those manic price peaks of last year, 2022 hasn’t been kind to crypto buyers but the market’s swoon earlier this year may have put crypto above major stock indexes for the last three months.

  • Jeff Bezos Reclaims World's Second Richest Place

    Jeff Bezos, the former richest man in the world, on Sept. 16 lost his title as the second richest man in the world to Indian businessman Gautam Adani. The duo formed by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, and Bezos at the top of these rankings has become a form of routine for those who love them. The founder and executive chairman of tech and online-retail giant Amazon on Sept. 16 had dropped to No. 3, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • These Are The Best Cases To Protect Your iPhone 14 From Unexpected Drops, Scratches, And More

    Have a brand-new iPhone 14? Make sure you have a case that can protect it from damage (or in some cases, germs).

  • Tesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries

    -Tesla Inc on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries. The top electric car maker said "it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost," but some analysts were also concerned about demand for high-ticket items due to the weakening global economy. Ford Motor said last month inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the third quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit

    Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape. The suit was part of a long-running legal battle between Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao, who was a 21-year-old student in 2018 when she said Richard Liu raped her after an evening of dinner and drinks. A statement from the lawsuit's parties, and provided to Reuters by JD.com, said: "The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families."

  • Designed To Fail? Some Democrats Point Finger At Nancy Pelosi Over Insider Trading Bill

    Lawmakers and watchdogs think House leadership is trying to tank a ban on congressional stock trading: “It would please the voters but hurt their wallets.”

  • Danish prime minister briefs Liz Truss on Nord Stream pipeline 'sabotage'

    The Danish prime minister travelled to London to brief Liz Truss on the "very serious situation" surrounding what she described as the "sabotage" of the Nord Stream pipelines. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Mette Frederiksen said: "It has been very important for me to underline that the Danish authorities have said that this is not an accident."The natural gas pipelines that run through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany were damaged in three places on 26 September, amid an energy stand-off with Russia.Source: PA

  • Twitter gives its DMs on the Android app a more modern look

    The social network also rebuilt DMs on Android to improve its responsiveness and other capabilities.

  • Chukwuma Okorafor not fined for diving on Anthony Walker

    The Week Two game between the Steelers and Browns included video of Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor dove onto on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker had fallen with a knee injury. The move wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t fined. Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, no fine was imposed by the league [more]

  • Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Bear Market-Beating Growth Stocks

    With the market down by more than 21% in 2022, we're officially in a bear market, and many investors are scrambling to protect themselves. AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) stock is up 9.9% this year, and with a bunch of recently reported clinical trial results and green lights from regulators, it isn't too surprising why. Most recently, on Sept. 10, it announced that a pair of its phase 3 trials of Skyrizi, a psoriatic arthritis drug that's already on the market, showed that the drug was performing favorably in long-term followup studies.

  • S&P Cuts Turkey’s Debt Rating Further into Junk on Loose Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm as Default Swaps Near 2009 LevelGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsIndonesia Soccer Stampede Kills 131 as Use of Tear Gas QueriedS&P Global Ratings downgraded Turkey’s sovereign credit rating deeper into junk territory in its latest review, citing concerns over the country’s ultra-

  • Defense & National Security — Putin annexation reverberates

    Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four Ukrainian territories on Friday, a move that reverberated quickly across the West. We’ll recap the international fallout. Plus, we’ll talk about who the prime suspects are in the apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines. This is Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to…

  • Intel's Mobileye files for listing in first sign of thawing tech IPO market

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp's self-driving unit Mobileye on Friday unveiled its filing for a U.S. initial public offering, testing support for a high profile stock debut even as the market for new issues has virtually collapsed. The tech IPO market globally is in the middle of its worst drought in nearly two decades. Mobileye's IPO, coming on the heels of Porsche's blockbuster debut in Europe, could, however, be an early sign of improving investor sentiment.