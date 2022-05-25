U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.75
    -26.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,689.00
    -191.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,672.50
    -98.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.50
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.07
    +1.30 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.20
    -11.20 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.28 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    -0.0080 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7270
    -0.0330 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    30.09
    +1.61 (+5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8890
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,490.39
    +276.95 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.65
    -0.17 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.55
    +21.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Tesla is quarantining thousands of Chinese workers in disused factories and an old military camp to keep them free of COVID-19, report says

Beatrice Nolan
·2 min read
A close-up red Tesla logo on a white background.
Workers at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory were reportedly having to isolate for between 48 and 72 hours.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

  • Tesla is isolating thousands of factory workers amid China's zero-COVID policy, Bloomberg reports.

  • Workers are being quarantined in disused factories and an old military camp, it reported.

  • The move is part of Tesla's plan to create a "closed-loop system" and avoid future shutdowns.

Thousands of Tesla workers in China are isolating in disused factories and an old military camp amid China's zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 infections, Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the situation who did not want to be named because the plans were private. The people said that workers were having to isolate for between 48 and 72 hours to join employees already inside Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

The move is part of Tesla's larger plan to create a "closed-loop system," where workers will live and work on the premises, to comply with China's strict zero-COVID restrictions.

The factory, which was responsible for half of Tesla's global production last year, was forced to shut for three weeks in March 2022 after Shanghai entered a strict lockdown to combat rising Omicron cases.

Insider previously reported that Tesla workers in Shanghai were eating and sleeping on the factory floor to avoid another shutdown.

Once the staff joins those already in the factory, they will be housed in temporary accommodation close to the Tesla plant. Workers will then be shuttled daily from the accommodation to the factory — creating a "bubble" and limiting employees' contact with the rest of society.

Space restrictions mean workers on opposing day and night shifts will have to share beds, Bloomberg's sources say.

It is not uncommon for Chinese manufacturing companies to have on-site accommodation for workers. In 2013, Insider reported that Chinese factory workers assembling Apple iPhones lived in on-site dorms at the Jabil Factory.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Job crisis looms for Chinese graduates as tech, new energy vehicle firms stop hiring amid Covid-19 lockdowns

    A job crisis is looming for China's youth as entry-level positions are disappearing across industries from tech to new energy vehicles amid the country's rigid zero Covid-19 policy. Anecdotal evidence, local media reports and official statistics point to a rapid increase in the number of offers being withdrawn, a phenomenon only seen when there is a sudden and significant worsening of economic fundamentals. Jade Jiang, a native of south-central Hunan province and algorithm engineer who will grad

  • VIDEO: Pfizer set to present new data on COVID vaccines for young children

    Pfizer is preparing to submit new COVID-19 vaccine data for children between six months and five years old.

  • Democratic candidates for Polk County attorney call for gun control after Texas shooting

    Laura Roan, Kimberly Graham and Kevin McCarthy spoke in a debate Tuesday sponsored by the Des Moines Register and the Drake University Law School.

  • The recent market sell-off ‘has not deterred’ crypto investors: Grayscale CEO

    Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein speaks with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about how crypto investors are responding to the recent market sell-off and the rise of Terra.

  • Factbox-South Korean EV battery makers in $13 billion spree to win U.S. market

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean battery makers have stepped up their U.S. investment ambitions and cumulative spending announcements since 2018 now total some $13 billion. Spurred on by incentives that come with the Biden administration's push to shift more of the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain to the United States and away from China, their plans for factories now span seven states. Plans from LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On and Samsung SDI Co Ltd call for an additional 320 gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity to be built over the next few years - or enough additional output to supply 4 million EVs equivalent to the Tesla Model 3.

  • South African experts don't see need for mass monkeypox vaccination

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African disease experts said on Wednesday that they did not see a need for a mass vaccination campaign against monkeypox or believe that cases would explode in the same way as COVID-19. South Africa has not recorded any confirmed or suspected of cases of monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa. But its health authorities are vigilant after more than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of the virus have been detected in at least 19 countries since early May.

  • Davos 2022: 3 themes being discussed among power brokers

    DAVOS, Switzerland — The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is well underway, and there is a lot happening here on the ground despite not being as crowded as previous years.

  • 3 Things About Apple That Smart Investors Know

    If you've been following Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from an investment perspective -- and even if you haven't -- you probably already know that most of its revenue comes from sales of the iPhone. In addition, of course, Apple also sells iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, Apple TVs, and HomePods, among other devices. To dive deeper, let's review three other facts about Apple that only the smartest investors will likely know.

  • Mobile EV charging can eliminate 'charging deserts': SparkCharge CEO

    Buffalo, New York-based startup SparkCharge thinks it has the answer to the EV charging problem — bringing the charging directly to the customer, wherever they may be.

  • Lyft to Pause Some Hiring and Trim Budgets, Citing Economic Slowdown

    President John Zimmer announced the measures to staff Tuesday.

  • WWDC: Apple confirms date and time of its next major event

    Keynote presentation could include first glimpse at augmented reality headset

  • Exclusive-Oracle to win unconditional EU nod for $28.3 billion Cerner deal -sources

    U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Cerner's data can help Oracle train and improve the software maker's artificial intelligence-based cloud services. The company, whose software traditionally ran in its customers' data centers, has started shifting its service to cloud computing providers.

  • Apple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei

    Lockdowns due to China's zero-COVID policy led iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp to suspend operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants earlier this year. Financial hub Shanghai remains largely paralysed by a city-wide lockdown, which is now in its seventh week, while Beijing has ramped up quarantine efforts.

  • Dyson's been secretly working on robots that do household chores

    Dyson has revealed that it has an entire division that's secretly been developing robot prototypes that do household chores.

  • Google Chrome more vulnerable to phishing attacks than Firefox

    Google’s Chrome web browser is only preventing users from visiting around a quarter of suspicious sites that are likely part of phishing scams.

  • AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will ditch AM4 and support 5GHz clock rates

    It looks like AMD’s Ryzen 7000 clock rates will break the 5GHz barrier. AMD has been teasing the next generation of its processors for a bit now. But, it looks like the company is finally ready to cut ties with AM4 motherboards. The upcoming CPUs will require new motherboards, and AMD says they’ll offer boost … The post AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will ditch AM4 and support 5GHz clock rates appeared first on BGR.

  • This Chip Supplier Finds China Struggling With Cutting-Edge Chipmaking Tech Development

    Leading supplier of materials critical for semiconductor production, JSR CEO said a lack of industry infrastructure would make it “very difficult” for China to develop cutting-edge chipmaking technology despite a push for self-sufficiency, the Financial Times reports. Semiconductors, essential to products from smartphones to washing machines, have become a focus of competition between the U.S. and China. Johnson said, “leading-edge capability takes decades and a lot of money to develop . . . you

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Lyft joins Uber in cutting back on new hiring

    After Uber announced that it was cutting back on hiring and other expenses due to the economic slowdown, rival Lyft is doing the same.

  • Broadcom is on an M&A spree despite recent regulatory crackdowns

    Broadcom is reportedly in talks to buy VMware for upwards of $50 billion, which would be one of the biggest tech takeovers ever and the third multibillion-dollar Broadcom acquisition in four years.