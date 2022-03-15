U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,230.13
    +57.02 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,303.46
    +358.22 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,827.60
    +246.38 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,959.94
    +18.22 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.61
    -8.40 (-8.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    -51.30 (-2.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.45 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1010
    -0.0390 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1410
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,025.25
    +103.98 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.46
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.82
    -56.65 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Tesla raises prices across its entire EV lineup

Mariella Moon
·2 min read

Tesla has raised the prices of its electric vehicles for the second time within the month. After adding $1,000 to some long-range models last week, the automaker has now implemented a much larger price increase across its lineup. As Electrek reports, its prices now start at $46,990 for the base Model 3, $2,000 higher than before. The Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive is now $2,500 more expensive at $54,490, and the Performance version now costs $3,000 more at $61,990.

Tesla
Tesla

Meanwhile, Model Y's prices now start at $62,990, or $2,000 higher than before, for the Long Range version. Tesla has increased the Performance version's pricing by $3,000, as well, which means it'll now set you back $67,990. For both Model S options, Tesla has added $5,000 on top of their previous prices, so you'll have to spend at least $99,990 for one. None of the other EVs got a price increase as big as the Model X, though, which now costs $10,000 more at $114,990.

Although Tesla has quietly raised prices overnight, the move didn't come out of left field. On Twitter, company chief Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of a price hike. He said both Tesla and SpaceX are seeing "significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials [and] logistics." He didn't elaborate, but he linked to an article about commodity prices soaring due to fears over the shortage of raw materials that Russia exports.

One of the materials affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is nickel, with its prices soaring and more than doubling since the war started. Russia is a key supplier of the metal, which is a critical component of lithium-ion batteries used by Tesla and other EV manufacturers. In addition, Electrek says Tesla is experiencing a massive surge in new orders due to heightened interest in electric vehicles caused by the rise in gas prices.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullThe cheapes

  • India’s Zomato Nears All-Stock Takeover for Blinkit

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. is nearing an all-stock deal to take over instant grocery delivery service Blinkit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New

  • Tesla Raises Prices Again. Investors Don’t Seem Worried.

    Tesla vehicles are getting more expensive. According to the company’s website, the price of a rear-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 is now about $47,000, up from about $45,000. Dual-motor long-range and performance versions are now about $54,500 and $62,000, respectively.

  • Ukraine war throws VW outlook into question, CEO warns

    BERLIN (Reuters) -A lack of wiring harnesses from Ukraine has overtaken a shortage of semiconductors as Volkswagen's biggest supply chain headache as the Russia-Ukraine war clouds its prospects for this year, the world's No.2 carmaker warned on Tuesday. Rising raw material costs will drive up prices for both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said, with everything from batteries to catalytic converters set to become more expensive. In light of rising instability in Europe, boosting sales in China - where Volkswagen currently has 16% market share and aims to double battery-electric car sales this year - is an even higher priority than before, CEO Herbert Diess added.

  • Tesla reportedly raises prices again, after Elon Musk tweets about 'significant recent inflation'

    Shares of Tesla Inc. (tsla) ticked up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after news reports that the electric vehicle giant has raised prices in the U.S. for all of its models. The price hikes come after Technoking of Tesla Elon Musk sent a series of inflation-related tweets on March 13, saying that Tesla was seeing "significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logisitics," and "What are your thoughts on probable inflation over the next few years?" The hikes also come after reported price increases last week. Tesla's lower-priced Model 3 starts at $42,690, including potential incentives and gas savings of $4,300, according to Tesla's website.

  • Tesla Stock Active Amid Second U.S. and China Price Hike, Shanghai Covid Surge

    Elon Musk's warning on higher input costs has triggered as second Tesla price hike, while a surge in Covid infections in China could hit one of its most important markets.

  • AMC Buys Stake in Gold and Silver Mine in Nevada

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it’s buying 22% of a gold and silver mining company, marking an unorthodox move for the world’s largest movie-theater chain and a past darling of meme-stock investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortU.S.

  • Returns On Capital At PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Have Hit The Brakes

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Affirm CFO on stock price plunge: 'We’re in control'

    Affirm CFO Michael Linford joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the buy now, pay later company's outlook amid stock volatility.

  • First-time U.S. home buyers feeling 'defeated' by soaring prices, rising rates

    Brianna Lombardozzi finally has her finances to a point where she might be able to buy a house. Lombardozzi, 37, used her federal stimulus checks and other savings built up during the pandemic to pay down the majority of her credit card debt - a move that helped her credit score rise by almost 100 points. Now with mortgage rates rising, she doesn't know if she'll find an affordable property before her lease is up at the end of May.

  • Wheat Rises as Buyers Look to Fill Supply Gap, Drought Hits U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat edged higher on signs of fresh crop demand and as dryness grips key growing areas in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullMajor importer Turkey is seeking wheat for later

  • Why Plug, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.

  • How to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets

    Here are the best ways to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets.

  • 12 Cities Where You Can Find Huge Homes for Under $300,000

    Well into the first quarter of 2022, it's still a seller's market and home prices are still at all-time highs in many cities. The median list price for a home in the U.S. as of January 2022 was...

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E is hot, and it’s becoming scarce

    Ford’s first mass-market electric vehicle is the first EV to mount a serious challenge to Tesla’s dominance, and for now, some trims have sold out.

  • UPDATE 3-Tesla raises prices for second time in days on rising costs

    Tesla Inc raised its prices in China and the United States for the second time in less than a week, after CEO Elon Musk said the U.S. electric carmaker was facing significant inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics. The increases come as costs of raw materials are surging, exacerbated by supply chain disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prices of metals used in cars have soared, including aluminum that is used in the bodywork, palladium used in catalytic converters, and nickel and lithium that power electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival BYD Sets Huge 2022 Sales Target

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Chip crunch forces further production cuts at Toyota

    Toyota said it would suspend production on one line at a factory for eight weekdays starting March 22 through the end of the month. Production of about 14,000 Noah and Voxy minivans would be affected by the latest suspension, a Toyota spokesperson said. Last week, Toyota said it would lower production for three months starting April to ease the strain on suppliers, which were struggling with the shortages of chips and other parts.

  • New budget Caribbean airline places order for up to 35 Boeing 737 Max jets

    The order from Arajet includes 20 Boeing 737 Max 8-200 jets, with options to buy 15 more. Lease agreements for five more jets could bring the carrier's fleet up to 40 Maxes in the coming years.