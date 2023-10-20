Advertisement
Tesla raises US price of Model X Plaid all-wheel drive by 5.6%

1
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model X is shown at a Tesla service center in Costa Mesa, California

(Reuters) - Tesla has increased the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive to $94,990 from $89,990 in the United States, the electric vehicle maker's website showed on Thursday.

This comes a day after CEO Elon Musk said Tesla had managed to maintain demand with a series of price cuts but added he was concerned that rising interest rates would make cars unaffordable.

Higher financing costs meant the price of the popular Model Y SUV was "almost unchanged" for consumers despite price cuts, Musk said.

Earlier this month, Tesla cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Savio D'Souza)

