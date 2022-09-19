U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,865.52
    -7.81 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,783.00
    -39.42 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,416.96
    -31.45 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.03
    -2.16 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.68
    -0.43 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.20
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4750
    +0.0270 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3250
    +0.4190 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,118.90
    -733.18 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.90
    +9.07 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Tesla ramps up production as rivals launch new EVs

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Tesla is ramping up production at its factories in Texas and Shanghai to head off an upcoming ambush of new EVs from legacy automakers.

On Monday, the world’s largest EV maker completed a long-delayed project to expand capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai, where it builds Model Y SUVs and Model 3 sedans for customers in Asia and Europe. On Saturday, the automaker announced in a tweet that its Gigafactory in Texas built its ten-thousandth Model Y since opening in April, an important milestone as it hikes up production of the compact electric crossover there.

Tesla, which has long dominated the segment, has been ceding market share to newcomers and legacy car companies alike. EVs took center stage at the Detroit Auto Show's media preview last week, with several brands jockeying for the top position. Ford began delivering its F-150 Lightning pickup truck to customers in June, while Hyundai, Jeep and others plan to launch several new EV models over the next couple of years.

Tesla models comprise four of the five top-selling EVs in the U.S. and roughly two-thirds of new EV registrations, according to data from Experian. But the army of brands hoping to gain ground against Tesla could threaten the company’s dominance if it doesn’t boost capacity worldwide.

In Shanghai, the company will test the new production lines through November. The $170 million investment is intended to help Tesla ramp up to produce around 2,200 units of Model 3 and Model Y cars per week. Operations there have been stymied by several government-mandated lockdowns during a COVID resurgence in the spring.

Production at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, has been constrained by the availability of the more-efficient 4680 cells that comprise its new battery architecture. Panasonic plans to resolve the bottleneck in early 2024 when it starts producing the advanced cells at the $4 billion battery factory it’s building in Kansas.

Once it achieves volume production in Texas, Tesla can focus on its long-anticipated Cybertruck, which CEO Elon Musk said will begin production next summer.

Recommended Stories

  • What we love and hate about Tesla

    Tesla makes impressive cars, and the auto world has much to thank it for. But it also makes promises it can’t keep. Here's what’s right and what’s wrong with Tesla.

  • Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Improve Electric Vehicle Infrastructure into Law

    California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation into law to improve access to reliable EV chargers for California drivers. The EV Charging Reliability Transparency Act, sponsored by FLO and ChargerHelp!, will help policymakers and EV drivers understand the performance of California's EV infrastructure and highlight inequities in driver access to reliable stations.

  • Tesla Chinese Rival Launches New SUV

    Tesla , the industry leader in electric vehicle production and deliveries, is busy producing and selling its Model S and Model 3 sedans, as well as its Model Y and Model X SUVs. Other Chinese rivals of Tesla are not producing or delivering anything close to the industry leader's numbers. Shanghai-based Nio delivered 227,949 EVs in the first seven months of 2022, while Guangzhou, China, EV maker XPeng delivered 90,085 in the first eight months of the year, which was a 96% increase year-over-year.

  • Justin Pugh, J.J. Watt, Trey McBride active for Cardinals; Trayvon Mullen inactive

    The Cardinals get back Justin Pugh and J.J. Watt, and rookie TE Trey McBride will make his NFL debut.

  • GreenPower Secures Another 85 Vouchers from California Incentive Program and Delivers 15 EV Stars with Existing Vouchers

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced that it has secured another 85 vouchers under the California HVIP program for 75 EV Star 22' Cargo vans, eight EV Star Box Trucks and two EV Star 25' Cargo vans. GreenPower has also delivered 15 EV Stars to customers with vouchers under the New Jersey ZIP and California HVIP incentive programs this quarter with

  • Tesla Plans Huge Push to Increase Sales In Germany. It Better Go Well.

    Automotive news outlet Automobilwoche reports that Tesla plans to double sales in Germany in 2022. That's an ambitious goal.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 25% to 75% to Buy Now

    In this video, I will be talking about the three growth stocks I added to my portfolio this week despite high inflation numbers. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is down 25% year to date, has been outperforming the market recently, and the second half of the year is looking really promising for the company.

  • Daimler Truck blames supply chain for low output

    STORY: Supply chain problems have hurt sales at Daimler Truck.Company CEO Martin Daum made the claim to Reuters Monday (September 19).He said deliveries could have been higher by a 'five-digit figure' this year and in 2021 if not for the supply issues.In more positive news for the company, Daum said he did not see any signs of demand dipping in the truck market.He said that order books were filling up the moment they were opened.Such demand meant the German truck and bus maker was still able to pass on its higher costs.That helped margins to recover from a hit during the health crisis to the target range of 7-9%Daimler Truck sold just under 121,000 units in the second quarter this year - up 4% from last year.Daum said the company aimed for up to 60% of its sales to be electric or hydrogen-fueled vehicles by 2030.

  • Denver Startup Week: Free programs for entrepreneurs

    Denver Startup Week: Free programs for entrepreneurs

  • Fisker, Rivian or Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

    Everyone knows by now, traditional ICE vehicles are on their way out, fast driven to obsolescence by electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, according to Needham’s clean tech analyst Vikram Bagri, EV adoption is “progressing faster than expected.” Realistically, this is not much of a shock considering the macro background. “The fundamental landscape for EVs is more constructive than ever with elevated gas prices, government support, and improving availability,” Bagri noted. “Though we expect to see so

  • Monday morning forecast Sept. 19, 2022

    Monday morning forecast Sept. 19, 2022

  • Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge says the utility bill at his UK pub spiked from £60K to £420K — why Europe's energy crisis is getting worse and how it hurts the US

    An ocean won’t stop these problems from finding you this winter.

  • Nvidia Is on Sale and Cathie Wood Is a Big Buyer

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound for Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds may depend in part on an equally battered large-cap technology stock that’s been a long-time favorite of hers -- Nvidia Corp. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllETFs controlled by the growth stock propon

  • XPeng Launches Pilot Program For Autonomous Driving

    Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP). Guangzhou-based XPeng P5 customers can access City NGP through over-the-air (OTA) updates before launching to other cities. When City NGP is activated with a set destination, the vehicle performs the full range of driving tasks such as cruising from leading vehicles, changing lanes or vehicle overtaking decisions, handling merging/splitting roads, and maintaining spe

  • Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again

    Can Boeing's Starliner compete with SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on price? And if not, what's the future for Boeing and its spaceship?

  • Electric Vehicles Took Off. Car Makers Weren’t Ready

    More buyers are lining up for EVs, catching car companies flat-footed and triggering a race for more batteries, factories and materials. “Can I afford to keep waiting for this?”

  • What I Learned About the Future of Electric Cars on My Family’s Summer Road Trip

    When Covid-19 entered our lives, people started re-thinking how they vacation and some are choosing alternative modes of transportation. My family has switched entirely to road-tripping post-Covid-19. To date we’ve driven to Florida, Georgia, and Minnesota twice with plans to drive to Cape Cod and Georgia later this year — all in an electric car. […]

  • Big Ocean Shipping Lines Turn to Planes as Supply-Chain Snarls Deepen

    Containership operators are buying aircraft and hunting for aviation partners as customers opt for more reliable air shipping.

  • Cause determined in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski, 3 others

    The probe into the August crash that killed U.S. Rep.

  • 2023 Honda CR-V First Drive Review: Bigger, better, pricier

    2023 Honda CR-V is improved in a number of ways, and it's phenomenally roomy. But it's more expensive, and the driving experience could be better.