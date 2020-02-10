Tesla ramps up solar tile roof installations in US, eyes China and Europe expansion

Tesla tweeted Sunday, February 9, 2020, a photo of a home with one of its solar tile roofs.

Tesla appears to be ramping up installations of its solar tile roofs in the San Francisco Bay area and will eventually roll out to Europe and China, according to CEO Elon Musk, who, in a series of tweets, provided the first substantial update since the company launched the third iteration of its product in October.

The solar tile roof, which Tesla calls Solarglass, is being produced at the company's factory in Buffalo, N.Y. Musk announced in one of the tweets plans to host a "company talk" in April at the Buffalo factory, an event that will include media and customer tours of the facility.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment seeking more information about Solarglass, including how many installations have been made to date. We will update the article if Tesla responds.

Many Bay Area installations are ongoing now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2020

Europe & China timing will be announced soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2020

Four months ago, Musk said the company would begin installations in the "coming weeks" and that it hopes to ramp production to as many as 1,000 new roofs per week.

Tesla's solar roof tiles are designed to look like normal roof tiles when installed on a house, while doubling as solar panels to generate power. The company first unveiled the solar tiles in 2016 and has been tinkering with them ever since. Tesla has conducted trial installations with the first two generations of the solar tiles and opened up pre-orders in 2017.

In an earnings call last October, Musk suggested that the tiles were ready for a widespread deployment, noting that "version three is finally ready for the big time."

The solar tile roof will initially be offered in textured black, but Musk reiterated Monday plans to offer other color and finish variants "hopefully later this year."

Yes, but we want to focus on textured black first, then move into Earth tones & convolutions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2020

A pricing estimator on the Tesla website says a solar tile roof with 10 kW of solar on an average 2,000 square-foot home costs $42,500 before federal tax incentives. It also lists $33,950 as the price after an $8,550 federal tax incentive.