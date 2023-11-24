Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,407.00
    +89.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,043.00
    -6.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.70
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -0.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.80
    +4.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4160
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • Vix

    12.97
    +0.17 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2571
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5530
    +0.0630 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,823.22
    +504.82 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    787.24
    +31.42 (+4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.27
    -19.31 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,625.53
    +173.70 (+0.52%)
     

Tesla ready to invest up to $2 billion to build India factory, but with riders -ET

1
Reuters
·1 min read
Tesla electric vehicle dealership in Durango

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Tesla is ready to invest up to $2 billion to set up a factory in India if the government cuts import duty on its vehicles to 15% for the first two years of operations, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Reuters reported in August that India is working on a new EV policy to slash import taxes to as low as 15% - compared to the current 100% on cars priced above $40,000 and 70% for the rest - in exchange for a commitment to some local manufacturing.

The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) maker is willing to invest up to $500 million if the government approves the reduced duty for 12,000 vehicles and up to $2 billion if the concession is for 30,000 vehicles, the ET report said, citing unnamed sources.

The government is examining the viability of Tesla's proposal to invest $2 billion but wants to reduce the number of cars imported on a lower duty, compared to Tesla's proposal, the Economic Times said.

Tesla, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, ministry of heavy industries, ministry of road transport & highways and the ministry of finance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Advertisement