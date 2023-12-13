Tesla recall: 2 million vehicles to receive software update as autopilot deemed insufficient

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of more than 2 million Tesla vehicles concerning issues with the cars' autopilot feature.

The recall affects these Tesla vehicles: the 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with all versions of Autosteer. In total, 2,031,220 Tesla vehicles are subject to the recall.

"In certain circumstances when the Autosteer feature is engaged, and the driver does not maintain personal responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary or fails to recognize when Autosteer is canceled or not engaged, there may be an increased risk of a crash," according to the recall notice from the NHTSA.

To remedy this, Tesla will release an over-the-air software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 10, 2023.

The recall comes after a NHTSA review of "956 crashes where Autopilot was initially alleged to have been in use, then focused on a narrower set of 322 Autopilot-involved crashes," Alex Ansley, chief of the recall management division at NHTSA, said in a letter to Tesla.

How to contact Tesla about the recall

Owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-23-00-008.

Owners can also contact the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tesla recall 2023: Models S, X, 3, Y cars to get autopilot update