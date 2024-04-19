Tesla to Recall 3,878 Cybertrucks Due to Accelerator Pedal Problem

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s newest electric vehicle, hit the market in November. - Richard B. Levine/Zuma Press

Tesla is recalling 3,878 Cybertrucks to repair or replace faulty accelerator pedals, the latest issue for the world’s most valuable automaker suffering from declining sales and a slumping stock price.

The voluntary recall, submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, comes after The Wall Street Journal reported this week that buyers had said Tesla pushed back scheduled delivery dates for the stainless steel pickup truck without giving a reason.

The federal safety regulator said the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal pad might dislodge and get trapped, causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increasing the risk of a crash. Soap used in the vehicle assembly made the pad less likely to stay on the accelerator, according to the agency.

Tesla isn’t aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths associated with the accelerator, according to the agency.

The issue affects 2024 Cybertrucks manufactured from November to April, the agency said. Tesla hasn’t said how many Cybertrucks it has sold but the amount recalled—3,878—could be an indication.

The NHTSA said this week that Tesla will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly for free. The agency told Tesla in a letter that the automaker had 60 days to notify owners of the recall.

“There were no injuries or accidents because of this. We are just being very cautious,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet earlier this week, referring to the Cybertruck. The NHTSA previously told the Journal it was aware of an issue affecting the Cybertruck and was in contact with Tesla to gather additional information.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It couldn’t be determined Friday if deliveries for the Cybertruck have resumed.

The NHTSA said Tesla began reviewing vehicle logs and testing the Cybertruck after receiving reports from customers on March 31 and April 3 about an issue with the vehicle. Tesla decided on April 12 to issue a voluntary recall.

The NHTSA said that by Wednesday, all Cybertrucks in production had a new accelerator pedal component. Cybertrucks at delivery centers were set to be fixed before being delivered to customers.

The cheapest Cybertruck model available for delivery sells for around $76,000, and a more expensive version, called the Cyberbeast, starts at about $96,000, according to Tesla’s website. By comparison, the cheapest Model 3 sells for less than a third of the price of the Cyberbeast.

Tesla’s stock has fallen 40% this year through Thursday’s close. The company said this week it was laying off more than 10% of its global workforce. Two of Musk’s top deputies also said they were leaving Tesla.

The company released its proxy filing this week, in which it said it is trying to revive Musk’s big pay package after a Delaware court rejected it in January.

Earlier this year, Tesla issued a separate recall for the 2024 Cybertruck and other Tesla models. The NHTSA said when the vehicles flashed warning lights, the font size was small and difficult to read, which raised the risk of a crash. Oftentimes, recalls are fixed through software updates.

In December, Tesla initiated a recall of about two million vehicles—nearly all the cars it has sold in the U.S.—to update the autopilot software and install new safeguards to prevent driver misuse. The NHTSA has scrutinized Tesla’s autopilot system after several high-profile crashes involving the driver-assistance technology.

Write to Steven Russolillo at Steven.Russolillo@wsj.com and Alyssa Lukpat at alyssa.lukpat@wsj.com

