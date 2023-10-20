Tesla recall: Nearly 55,000 new-model vehicles affected by brake safety issue

Tesla announced a recall for some of its newer-model vehicles due to a potential brake fluid detection issue.

The recall notice affects 55,000 of its Model X vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, and can be resolved with a software update.

The vehicle, according to NHTSA, can fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light.

"Without a warning light, the vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of crash," the federal safety regulating agency said.

Gun safes recalled after boy dies: 61,000 gun safes recalled for security issue after report of 12-year-old child's death

What models are being recalled?

Tesla is recalling 54,676 2021-2023 Model X vehicles.

Check car recalls here Ford and Mercedes-Benz among nearly 250,000 vehicles recalled:

Over-the-air software update

Tesla has released an over-the-air software update, available to affected customers for free.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 12, 2023.

For more information, owners can call Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. The number for the recall is SB-23-00-005.

Owners may also call NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 .

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tesla recall: 2021-2023 Model X vehicles affected by brake issue