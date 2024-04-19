Tesla recalling more than 3,000 of its 2024 Cybertrucks due to faulty pedal

Tesla is recalling more than 3,000 of its newly launched 2024 Cybertrucks because of the possibility that a pedal can get stuck and cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla said that the accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration said that the recall involves model year 2024 Cybertrucks made between Nov. 13, 2023 and April 4, 2024.

The NHTSA said that as of Monday, Tesla was not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths related to the condition. By Wednesday, Cybertrucks in production were given a new accelearator pedal component and part number, it added.

Tesla, which is headed by billionaire Elon Musk, said that it will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly for free.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to vehicle owners in June.

The automaker delivered he first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers in November, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production would begin.

