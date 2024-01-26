Tesla recalls 200,000 vehicles over backup camera glitch

Tesla is recalling approximately 200,000 vehicles over a software glitch that can prevent rearview cameras from displaying properly.

According to a document posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, affected models include 2023 versions of Tesla's Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles.

Tesla says it has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update free of charge, and that owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 22, 2024.

The latest recall represents the 15th for Tesla in the past year. In December, the company recalled more than 2 million vehicles — effectively its entire U.S. fleet — for issues related to its Autopilot driver-assist feature.

This week, Tesla warned it expects slower sales this year as well as increased competition from China electric vehicle maker BYD. CEO Elon Musk said the company remains focused on a cheaper, next-generation electric vehicle, but that may not be released until the second half of 2025.

Tesla's overall market valuation has fallen by $210 billion in January.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com