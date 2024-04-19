Tesla Recalls Almost 3,900 Cybertrucks to Fix Faulty Pedals

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. recalled 3,878 Cybertruck pickups to rework or replace accelerator pedals that can dislodge and cause the vehicle to unintentionally accelerate, increasing risk of a crash.

The carmaker received notice of two customer claims related to the issue, according to a recall report submitted to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company said that when high force is applied to the Cybertruck’s accelerator, the pedal may dislodge and become trapped by interior trim.

Tesla will fix the accelerator pedals free of charge. The company’s shares traded down less than 1% at 9:48 a.m. Friday in New York. The stock has slumped 40% this year.

The recall provides a first glimpse of how many Cybertrucks have been sold since Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk handed over the first pickups to customers in November. Tesla has yet to break out deliveries for the model in its quarterly production and deliveries reports.

Musk has estimated it will take 12 to 18 months for Tesla to assemble stainless steel-clad Cybertrucks in high volume. He’s cautioned that the company is unlikely to reach an annualized production rate of 250,000 pickups until sometime next year.

Read More: Tesla’s Cybertruck Is a Production Nightmare

(Updates share trading in third paragraph)

