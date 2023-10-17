Advertisement
Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles, auto regulator says

7
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) — The US auto regulator on Tuesday said Tesla (TSLA) will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles manufactured between 2021-2023, as the vehicle controller is likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light.

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, to fix the issue, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) said.

The electric vehicle maker is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to this condition as of Oct. 10, the regulator added.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 09: Tesla Model X 90D full electric luxury crossover SUV car on display at Brussels Expo on JANUARY 09, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. The rear Falcon Wing doors are open. The Model X 90D is the high performance version of the modelX with an all-wheel drive system that uses two motors. The Tesla Model X 90D features a rated range of 257 mi (414 km).(Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
Tesla Model X 90D full electric luxury crossover SUV car on display at Brussels Expo in January 2020. (Sjoerd van der Wal/ Getty Images)

Tesla did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

In August, NHTSA opened an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over reports of loss of steering control and power steering.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

