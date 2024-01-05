Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs in China for autopilot, lock issues: See the models

Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million electric vehicles exported to China to correct issues with autopilot features and door latch glitches, regulators announced Friday.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation reported the recall impacts Tesla’s Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles because drivers can “misuse” a driving assistance feature, increasing the risk of crash.

Regulators said when the automatic assisted steering function is turned on, the driver "may misuse the level 2 combined driving assistance function" potentially causing not only a wreck, but other safety issues.

Tesla recall: Door unlock issues reported

Regulators also said in the release more than 7,500 Model S and Model X cars with production dates between Oct. 26, 2022 and Nov. 16, 2023have been recalled over concerns that, during a crash, the noncollision side door will unlock.

"Due to a problem with the door unlock logic control of the vehicles within the scope of this recall, in the event of a collision, the non-collision side door latch may detach from the latch, leaving the door in an unlocked state, posing a safety hazard," regulators wrote.

Tesla recall: Software update slated to correct issues

Owners do not need to take their vehicle to a dealer for the update, regulators said.

Both issues, they said, can be fixed with an over-the-air software update. The update is free.

Tesla said it will notify affected car owners through registered mail and SMS.

For more information owners can call Tesla customer service at 400-910-0707.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

