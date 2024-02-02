Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles in US due to font size issue with warning lights

Tesla is recalling over 2 million vehicles in the United States due to the incorrect font size appearing on warning lights.

The affected models include certain model years of the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the Brake, Park and Antilock Brake System (ABS) warning lights.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said in the recall notice.

Tesla began releasing a free over-the-air software update to resolve the issue. Owner notifications are expected to be mailed March 30, 2024, according to the recall notice, and owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-003.

Tesla models affected by recall

The following models are included in the recall, according to the NHTSA.

2012-2023 Model S

2016-2024 Model X

2017-2023 Model 3

2019-2024 Model Y

2024 Cybertruck

Other recent Tesla recalls

The company recalled nearly 200,000 vehicles last week due to a "software instability" that may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

That recall covers certain 2023 Model S, X, and Y vehicles equipped with full self-driving computer 4.0 and running software release version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.

Tesla has released a free, over-the-air (OTA) software update, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 22.

Elon Musk moves to dump Delaware for Texas

Austin-based Tesla could incorporate in Texas rather than Delaware after a Delaware judge struck down CEO Elon Musk’s hefty pay package earlier this week.

Musk said the Austin-based company will hold a shareholder vote to determine if Tesla will be moving its incorporation after several days of expressing his distaste for Delaware in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, starting Tuesday night.

“Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas,” Musk posted Wednesday night.

Tuesday evening, a Delaware judge Tuesday overturned Elon Musk’s $55.8 billion Tesla pay package, siding with a shareholder who argued the company breached its fiduciary duties by awarding Musk the plan. In a 200-page ruling, the judge detailed Musk's "thick ties" to the board members he was negotiating with. It also said the company's board of directors did not prove the package was fair and failed to give proper disclosures.

The ruling means Tesla will have to either appeal the decision or go back to the drawing board on Musk's compensation plan. The 2018 plan did not give Musk a salary, but instead gave him significant stock options based on performance.

Contributing: Kara Carlson, Austin American-Statesman

