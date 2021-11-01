U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

“Tesla’s” Recent Order From “Hertz” Validates Development and Commercialization of Global Warming Solutions Inc. Revolutionary and Patented “Sodium Ion Battery Technology”

Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
ANNOUNCES NEW “SUPER-IONIC COATING"

Temecula, CA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the planet announces that its engineering R&D team recently developed and successfully tested a new anode design for its sodium metal hybrid battery. (The anode is the negative electrode of a primary cell)

The new anodes are polymer-coated over a super-ionic conductive ceramic electrolyte. This polymer coating is applied in the form of a film with a thickness of 100-120 microns and should protect the ceramic solid electrolyte from the destructive effects of acid gases from the atmosphere: carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, hydrogen chloride. “We expect the polymer coating to extend the life of our rechargeable battery up to 15 years. A 650LB powerful battery will allow a two-ton car to travel about 750 miles. The car will be able to travel one million miles or more before it can't hold a charge strong enough to power an electric car anymore. ", commented Artem Madatov, GWSO’s Chief Scientific Officer.

He further continued, “The next stage of the project will be tests of the battery in the “charge-discharge” cycle, which will confirm the preservation of the battery parameters for several thousand cycles. At the same time, research and development will continue on the design of a full-size prototype battery for a passenger car. The goal of these developments is to increase the capacity of the sodium anodes up to 1000 Watt-Hours/kg. We will reach 1000 Watt-Hours/kg of anode weight. It is important to note that all current Lithium-Ion batteries have 240 to 250 Watt-Hours/kg. This will give GWSO 4 times more mileage on every vehicle our battery charges”.

As reported recently by BusinessWIRE.com: Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2021: The global EV batteries market is expected to grow from $19.78 billion in 2020 to $22.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The market is expected to reach $38.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. Advances in electric vehicles (EV) batteries and their associated technologies are attracting the interest of individuals to purchase EVs, contributing to the growth of the EV batteries. Recent advancements such as lithium-ion batteries, fast charging, and better mileage have helped electric cars become more passenger-friendly.

“Tesla, the American based clean energy and electric vehicle company, just announced that they received an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from “Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.” This is beneficial to both companies. “Hertz” also said they would be investing in new “EV Infrastructure” as it electrifies its fleet. This is the “Tipping Point” for the electric car and vehicle market, said Michael Pollastro, President of “GWSO”. He further said, “I believe we will look back on this collaboration between “Tesla” and “Hertz” in a few years and identify it as the sparkplug for the mainstream adoption of EV’s. This coupled with the Reuters news story from Friday which said, “A 1.75 trillion Democratic spending bill could give a big boost to electric vehicles…The House plan boosts electric vehicle credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries…

Michael Pollastro
President, Chairman of the Board
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.


