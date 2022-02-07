Tesla Recorded $101M Impairment Losses on Bitcoin Holdings in 2021
Tesla recorded around $101 million of impairment losses from changes in the value of their bitcoin holdings in 2021.
Elon Musk's electric vehicle company disclosed these losses in a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) explaining how its digital asset holdings could affects its profitability.
"In the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded approximately $101 million of impairment losses resulting from changes to the carrying value of our bitcoin and gains of $128 million on certain sales of bitcoin by us," the filing said.
Tesla said that it made an aggregate investment of $1.5 billion in bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021.