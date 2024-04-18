Tesla to reduce number of temporary workers at Berlin plant

Raindrops can be seen on a car with the Tesla symbol in front of the Tesla car factory. Patrick Pleul/dpa

Tesla says it is reducing the number of temporary workers at its only European plant near Berlin, after announcing plans to cut 10% of its global workforce.

A spokeswoman for the company said 300 temporary workers had been given notice. "This is not a termination of Tesla employees," she said.

The portal Business Insider had earlier reported that the contracts of temporary workers would not be extended.

The spokeswoman told dpa: "As far as we know, our contractual partner has already been able to transfer the majority of these temporary workers to new employment with other customers."

In March, the company announced that it had taken on several hundred temporary workers at its plant in the town of Grünheide, just beyond the city limits of Berlin in the state of Brandenburg.

Tesla announced on Monday that it will cut more than a tenth of its workforce worldwide, equivalent to an estimated 14,000 employees, pointing to a slump in the market for EVs and weak sales worldwide.

More than 12,000 people currently work at the German plant.