Tesla expects to book over $350 million in costs for layoffs

(Reuters) — Tesla expects to book more than $350 million in costs in the second quarter for the mass layoffs it began last week, the automaker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The electric vehicle maker also reiterated that it expects capital expenditure to exceed $10 billion in 2024 and to be between $8 billion to $10 billion in each of the following years.

FILE - Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, April 13, 2024. The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee published a staff report on Wednesday, April 18, disclosing dozens of decisions by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, ordering X to suspend or remove around 150 user profiles from its platform in recent years. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP file)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The filing follows Tesla's earnings on Tuesday, when it said it will introduce "new models" by early 2025 using its current platforms and production lines, retreating from more ambitious plans to produce an all-new model that had been expected to cost $25,000.

Shares in Tesla were up over 11% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the announcement and the EV maker's quarterly report.

Last week, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed that Tesla was laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for EVs.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

