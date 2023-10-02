Tesla reports lower than expected sales in Q3. Can they reach 1.8M vehicles by end of 2023?

Tesla announced on Monday it delivered just over 435,000 vehicles this quarter, missing analyst expectations and marking lower sales than the previous quarter.

The Austin-based company released its production and delivery numbers for its third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, citing factory downtime as a reason for the drop in production. The numbers come ahead of its full earnings report, which is expected on October 18. Deliveries are the closest measure to sales that Tesla discloses.

The company delivered 435,059 vehicles, missing expectations of 461,640 that Wall Street analysts from StreetAccount predicted. The deliveries were lower than the company's previous quarter when the electric vehicle-maker delivered 466,140 vehicles and produced 479,700.

However, they were higher than the company's first quarter, which saw 422,000 vehicles delivered.

Tesla said in the announcement it still expects to reach its target of 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year, which if accomplished would set a company record.

The electric vehicle maker breaks out its numbers by category rather than region or vehicle type. For Tesla's most expensive vehicles, Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles, the company produced 13,688 vehicles and delivered 15,985. For its most popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUV vehicles, the company produced 416,800 vehicles and delivered 419,074.

Delivery numbers once again did not include Tesla's long anticipated semitruck, which started production late last year. The company delivered its first semitrucks last year to Pepsi.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the sequential decline was due to "planned downtimes for factory upgrades." CEO Elon Musk had also previously warned the quarter would be a "little bit slow" due to factory upgrades in a July call with investors.

It's unclear if Austin was impacted by slowdowns and upgrades, where the company has been working to build out Cybertruck production. Some of Tesla's Model Y vehicles are already produced in Austin, along with vehicle batteries. The company also plans to eventually make Model 3 vehicles in Austin.

The company has also been working to revamp its Model 3, with new interior and exterior features. Tesla has already released the new model outside of the United States.

In its latest earnings report, Tesla revealed pictures of its Cybertruck production line. The long-anticipated vehicle is expected to roll out later this year in Austin.

Cybertruck production still expected this year, but no third quarter event

In Austin, the company is expected to roll out the first of its electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, later this year. The company has tweeted out photos of production models of the vehicle, including one it said was the first built in Austin in July.

The company's last report to investors also listed the Cybertruck as "tooling" in Austin. The company, as well as CEO Elon Musk, have maintained the long-awaited vehicle is expected to start production this year.

However, Tesla already missed Elon Musk's latest deadline for the vehicle. The CEO previously claimed the company would hold a Cybertruck event during its third quarter. It's unclear if such an event will occur this year.

Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, said he expects the pickup truck to help boost a strong quarter four finish for the year.

"We believe Tesla is now set to be entering the next stage of growth for the company globally with the Model 3 refresh front and center in China and Cybertruck production set to kick off beginning around Halloween," Ives said, also citing the Model 3 refresh as a tailwind to help boost the company into the next year.

Still, Ives acknowledged the quarter was "nothing to write home about" and left investors wanting for more. On Monday morning, Tesla's stock dropped about 2.3% following the delivery numbers release.

Third quarter included loss of Tesla CFO, less price cuts

The third quarter included an unanticipated announcement in August that Tesla's Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn was stepping down from his position as 'Master of Coin'. Kirkhorn, who has worked in a number of roles at the company since 2010, remains at the company through the end of the year. In the announcement, Tesla said Kirkhorn oversaw growth and expansion at the company.

The company had also been working to boost sales earlier this year, and late last year, when Tesla made several rounds of price cuts on a number of its most popular vehicles to allow buyers to take advantage of a $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act federal tax credit, amid increasing competition in the electric vehicle market. The move drew concern from some investors and analysts related to margins. Last quarter the company reported slim margins.

Ives said the price cuts are likely over, looking forward into the rest of the year.

"Based on our tracking as the vast majority of the price cuts now appear to be in the rear-view mirror," Ives said in a note ahead of the delivery numbers announcement.

