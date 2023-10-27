Tesla Reverses China Price Cut, Adding $2,000 to Model Y Variant
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised the price of its Model Y Performance sport-utility vehicle by around $2,000 in China on Friday, according to its local website, reversing a reduction made only in August.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Israel Latest: Iranian Minister Warns US Over Support of Israel
House Speaker Mike Johnson’s First Big Bill Cuts Biden’s Climate Change Funding
Everything Apple Plans to Launch at Oct. 30 ‘Scary Fast’ Mac Event
S&P 500 Extends Slide From Its July Peak to 10%: Markets Wrap
The most advanced variant of the electric SUV now costs 363,900 yuan ($49,740), up from 349,900 yuan. Tesla had cut it from 363,900 yuan to 349,900 yuan two months ago.
Prices of the long-range and rear-wheel Model Ys were unchanged.
Tesla upgraded some features of the Model Y in China earlier this month to try to win over a bigger share of the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market. It also revamped its Model 3 sedan in September, including adding longer range.
Read More: Tesla Started a China Price War That May Destroy Some Carmakers
With signs of a slowdown in sales growth, EV makers in China have been engaged in an on-and-off price war over the past year, which Tesla initiated. The US carmaker has, however, periodically increased prices as well.
Tesla also raised the price of its Model Y Long Range all-wheel drive EV by $500 in the US, to $48,990 from $48,490, according to its website.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Sam Bankman-Fried Takes Stand in Reminder of Crypto’s Epic Fall
X, One Year Later: How Elon Musk Made a Mess of Twitter’s Business
A Complicated Billionaire Shoots for the Moon on The Businessweek Show
Venezuela’s Primary Sweep Puts Maduro and Biden in the Hot Seat
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.