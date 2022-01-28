Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,299.75
    -18.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    -172.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,973.50
    -13.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.50
    -21.80 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1142
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    -0.92 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6400
    +0.3380 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,540.45
    -221.98 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    828.52
    +9.01 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.21
    -88.10 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • F
  • XPEV
  • XPNGF
  • RACE
  • TM
  • TOYOF
  • LI
  • LCID
  • RIDE
  • TSLA
  • AMZN
  • FSR
  • STLA
  • NIO
  • GM
  • RIVN

Rivian's stock has an electric amount of upside potential. 

At least that is the good word from top Wall Street auto analyst at Morgan Stanley Adam Jonas

The often headline-making Jonas — known for his bullish calls on Rivian rival Tesla — thinks Rivian's stock warrants at least a 160% surge from levels he believes are overly depressed.

"An IPO that preceded the December market top, the reality-check of supply chain bottlenecks (normal in auto land, perhaps not normal in tech land), and the gut-check of having partner Amazon exercise its right to secure EDVs from alternative vendors (Stellantis, Daimler) has shaken investor confidence and, we think, provides an excellent opportunity to gain exposure to a company, product cycle, and business model that we believe has a greater chance [of] being a winner in this industry than most other EV competitors. While Rivian is at a far earlier stage in its industrial journey than Tesla, we do not see this company as just a ‘concept stock’ either. The road to ramping production will be choppy, but we expect largely due to supply rather than demand," said Jonas in a new research note to clients. 

Jonas has a $147 price target on Rivian. 

Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Shares are down some 48% year-to-date to $53.94, swept up into the vicious interest rate fear driven rout in highly valued companies not earning any money. The company went public at a price of $78 a share on Nov. 15, 2021. It hit a closing high of $172 on Nov. 16. 

Not helping market sentiment on Rivian is a mixed quarter out of Tesla on Wednesday night, a few weeks removed from its own earnings report. 

Tesla shares plunged 12% to $829 on Thursday's session as Tesla said its business would be weighed down by supply chain challenges, mostly as it relates to semiconductor shortages. The company also said it would not unveil any new models this year.

Rivian's stock plunged 10.7% in Thursday's trading in sympathy. 

The upstart electric truck maker hasn't done much on its part to shake off the bears, either. 

In late December, Rivian said it would delay its electric pickup and sports utility vehicle featuring larger battery packs until 2023. And earlier this month, Rivian revealed it missed its 2021 production target by making 1,015 EVs versus its expectations for 1,225 pickups and SUVS.

Analysts see Rivian losing a whopping $5.2 billion in 2022 as it ramps up production. 

"While we are impressed with demand for Rivian's initial vehicle models, list of investors, and balance sheet/liquidity position, the stock's valuation, forthcoming competition in the electric truck/SUV space, and potential quality-related concerns keep us on the sidelines. Additionally, we do not foresee profitability until mid-decade at the earliest," CFRA auto analyst Garrett Nelson said in a note.  

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • China’s $1.2 Trillion Stock Selloff Triggers Media, Fund Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended their nearly $1.2 trillion rout this month even as mutual funds, state media and companies all intensified efforts to support the market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,0

  • Tesla stock sinks over supply-chain woes and new vehicle delays

    Tesla reported blowout fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday, but Wall Street wasn’t sold on the company’s earnings beat.

  • Growth and the remote work revolution: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, January 28, 2021.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall Even As Apple Pops; Tesla Plunge Signals End For These Stocks

    Dow futures fell even as Apple rallied on earnings. The market reversed lower Thursday as Tesla plunged on its product roadmap.

  • Why Tesla is building a humanoid robot

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk raised eyebrows on Wednesday during the electric vehicle maker's quarterly earnings call when he touted the development of the Optimus humanoid robot.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • European markets fall despite French economy growing at fastest pace since 1969

    French GDP growth hit 7% in 2021 compared with an 8% contraction in 2020, when lockdowns hampered economic growth.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Semiconductor shortage has reached 'crisis' levels, Commerce Secretary says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo shares an alarming assessment of the country's semiconductor industry.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • Ford the Commercial Fleet Disruptor? Analyst Lays Out the Case

    It’s well-known electric vehicles are the future of the auto industry, a fact legacy automakers are carefully aware of. These long-established players are increasingly mindful of not getting left behind and are allocating resources toward building their own stable of EV offerings. RBC’s Joseph Spak thinks that within the whole auto spectrum, one less focused on segment could be ripe for disruption. And Ford (F) is positioning itself to make the most of this opportunity. “Historically,” said the

  • German industry seeks ladder out of supply chain woes

    A new warehouse with a freshly unboxed smell is the consequence of the coronavirus pandemic for the German ladder, stool and scaffold-maker Munk.

  • Mike Lynch Loses $5 Billion Court Fight With HP Over Autonomy

    (Bloomberg) -- Mike Lynch, the Autonomy Corp. founder, lost his acrimonious court battle with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. over false accounting.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000 Cars“The claimants have su

  • Chinese Big Tech firms led by Tencent, Baidu among world's top-ranked filers of VR, AR patent applications as metaverse interest surges

    Chinese Big Tech companies, led by internet giants Tencent Holdings and Baidu, comprised more than half of the world's top 10 filers of patent applications for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies over the past two years, showing a strong effort to establish a foothold in the emerging metaverse market. Tencent, which runs the world's biggest video gaming business by revenue and China's largest social media platform, filed a total of 4,085 VR and AR patent applications in

  • Analyst Report: Rockwell Automation, Inc.

    Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. As of fiscal 2021, the firm operates through three segments--intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. Intelligent devices contains its drives, sensors, and industrial components, software and control contains its information and network and security software, while lifecycle services contains its consulting and maintenance services as well as its Sensia JV with Schlumberger.

  • Home Depot picks veteran Ted Decker as new CEO

    Decker, who has been the U.S. home improvement chain's chief operating officer since October 2020, will take over the top job from March 1. Before joining Home Depot, Decker worked in business development, strategic planning and finance at Kimberly-Clark Corp and Scott Paper Co.