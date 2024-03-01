Advertisement
Tesla rolls out new incentives in China as price war escalates

Reuters
·1 min read
Tesla dealership in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla unveiled new incentives, including insurance subsidies, on Friday to woo consumers in the world's largest auto market, where the U.S. electric vehicle giant is in a protracted price war against entrenched rivals such as BYD.

Pickups of existing inventories of Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs by the end of March would be entitled to a maximum of 34,600 yuan ($4,807.76) worth of incentives, Tesla said in a post on its Weibo account.

Among the incentives are a 8,000 yuan discount in car insurance products with partnerships with Tesla, and a 10,000 yuan discount if the buyer chooses a change of paint.

Tesla also offers limited-time preferential financing plans that could save up to 16,600 yuan for purchases of Model Y.

When asked about the amount of inventory Tesla had in China, a sales representative said it was limited, but declined to provide details.

Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In the face of slowing demand and rising competition, Tesla slashed prices on some Model 3 and Y cars in China in January and offered cash discounts for some Model Ys from Feb. 1.

Its biggest local rival BYD on Friday lowered the starting price of a new version of its Song Pro hybrid SUV by 15.4%.

BYD, which dethroned Tesla as the world's top EV maker in Q4, had responded with even bigger discounts on an array of new car versions in February.

($1 = 7.1967 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

