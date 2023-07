Tesla says Model 3 consumer tax credits likely to be reduced after Dec.31

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model 3 vehicles are seen for sale at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla said the $7,500 federal tax credits for its Model 3 electric vehicles are likely to be reduced after Dec. 31, according to its website.

The move will come after the U.S. government said in June that all Tesla Model 3 vehicles qualify for the full consumer tax credits after two of the three versions were eligible for half the credits.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)