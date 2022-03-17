U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,351.50
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,018.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,943.50
    -9.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.00
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.69
    +1.65 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.30
    +29.10 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.77 (+3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3158
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6740
    -0.0840 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,028.79
    +1,758.68 (+4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.48
    +43.93 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,510.77
    +748.76 (+2.91%)
     

Tesla says it is trying to keep production going at Shanghai factory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSLA

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla said on Thursday it was doing its best to keep production going at its Shanghai factory while it cooperates with China's COVID-19 prevention measures.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the U.S. electric vehicle maker had suspended production at its Shanghai factory for two days, according to a notice sent internally and to suppliers, as China tightens measures to curb the country's latest outbreak.

"We are actively cooperating with the government's requirements for nucleic acid testing and other epidemic prevention requirements, and at the same time are doing our best to ensure production, overcoming difficulties together," the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Zhang Yan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Model 3, Model Y Hit Speed Bump in China

    Tesla's plant in China accounted for more than half of the 936,000 vehicles the company delivered in 2021.

  • Elon Musk Prepares His Fight to End Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    Billionaire Tesla CEO offers to end Russian invasion of Ukraine with a fight between him and the Russian president.

  • Exclusive-Tesla halts work at Shanghai factory for two days amid China COVID curbs - notice

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Electric vehicle giant Tesla is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for two days, according to a notice sent internally and to suppliers, as China tightens COVID restrictions to curb the country's latest outbreak. The Shanghai factory runs around the clock, and suppliers and Tesla staff were told on Wednesday in the notice, reviewed by Reuters, that production would be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday. It did not give a reason for the stoppage at the plant, also known as the Gigafactory 3, which makes the Tesla Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover sport utility vehicle.

  • Blockchain's financial utility is 'undeniable': Adam Dell

    Venture capitalist and Domain Money CEO Adam Dell joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss blockchain technology and volatility on Wall Street.

  • Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind […]

  • Foxconn to work under COVID bubble in Shenzhen until Sunday - document

    Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn plans to use a COVID bubble arrangement that allowed its Shenzhen campus to resume production until at least Sunday, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. The world's largest contract electronics maker said on Wednesday it had restarted some production and operations at its Shenzhen campuses after arranging for some staff to live and work in a bubble, an arrangement requested by the local government as it battles the spread of COVID. The "closed-loop management" system in its campuses there will last until midnight on Sunday, according to an internal document seen by Reuters and confirmed by two people familiar with the matter.

  • Netflix is 'looking more attractive' as shares sink from highs: Analyst

    Netflix is taking a beating on Wall Street, but one analyst thinks now might be a good time for investors to buy the dip.

  • Tesla, EV Stock Valuations Make No Sense. Time to Recalibrate.

    Wild trading, due to a plethora of issues, has made it nearly impossible to track valuation of electric-vehicle stocks. Investors need to reset their expectations.

  • Chips Stocks Have Taken A Beating. Investors Are Worried About Taiwan.

    An index of semiconductor stocks is already down 23% this year. A Citi Research analyst says bearish sentiment is still going strong.

  • Your Apple iPhone May Be Booby-Trapped

    A new lawsuit claims Apple has placed internal obstacles to consumers' ability to repair its devices.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Paytm Analyst Who Predicted Slump Further Cuts Target Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, the Indian digital payments startup whose stock has slumped 71% since its November market debut, had its price target cut further by a Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Pvt. analyst who was early to predict the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows

  • Russia to press on with MS-21 and Superjet airliner projects

    Russia said on Wednesday it would accelerate the development of its domestic civilian aerospace sector by focusing on flagship airliner projects such as the Irkut MS-21, also known as the MC-21, and the Sukhoi Superjet. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands, displaced more than 3 million people and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States, the world's two biggest nuclear powers. After the United States and Europe cut it off from swathes of the global economy with retaliatory sanctions, Russia is facing its gravest economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More Ta

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Oil futures open higher on IEA supply warning

    Oil futures rose in early trading on Thursday, recovering some of the prior day's losses, after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said a decline in oil demand due to higher prices would not offset a shut-in of Russian oil supplies. Front-month Brent crude futures were up about 66 cents, or 0.67%, to $98.68 a barrel at 1222 GMT , while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 84 cents, or 0.86%, to $95.86 a barrel. U.S. crude had settled down 1.08% at $95.04 a barrel, while Brent settled down 1.9% at $98.02 a barrel.

  • Why Did Tesla Stock Pop Today?

    It's Wednesday, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is moving higher in late morning trading -- up 4.5% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. As Reuters reported late last night, the sudden surge in COVID-19 infections in China has prompted that country's government to impose quarantines in Shanghai, the location of Tesla's Chinese Megafactory. Acceding to the restrictions, Tesla announced it is shutting down production for at least two days -- and the closure could last as long as two weeks if Shanghai officials need longer than that to conduct their contact tracing.