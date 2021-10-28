Tesla's Sentry Mode now offers drivers a live view of their car

Tesla has long hidden hints in its code that it's giving owners live view access to its EVs' Autopilot cameras — now, the automaker is finally rolling out the feature. Its latest software update includes a feature called Sentry Mode Live Camera Access, which will allow owners to remotely view their car's surroundings when parked. Sentry Mode is Tesla's integrated surveillance system that uses a 360 dash cam to record damage and any attempted break-in. It has resulted to arrests of people who attempted to steal Teslas in the past, but owners haven't been able to use it to view their car's current surroundings until now.

In its update notes, Tesla says the live camera function is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by the company. To enable or disable it, owners need to go under Safety & Security in Controls. According to Electrek, however, owners must have an active Premium Connectivity subscription to activate live view. The subscription package gives them access to satellite maps and live traffic visualizations, as well as media streaming and web browsing on data. It does cost $10 a month, but owners can sign up for free trial before paying for the service.

At this point in time, live camera is only available to iOS users who can view the footage around their cars via Tesla's app. The automaker has unfortunately yet to announce when its Android app will also get the capability.