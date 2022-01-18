U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +2.76 (+3.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.60 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5870
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,425.90
    +611.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Tesla shareholders urge judge to find Musk coerced board to buy SolarCity

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Tesla's shareholders have urged a judge to find that CEO Elon Musk coerced the company's board to acquire SolarCity in 2016, a transaction that a group of shareholders allege was a "bailout" of the failing solar company of which Musk was the top shareholder. During a Zoom hearing on Tuesday, the shareholders asked that Musk be ordered to return the stock he received from the deal and pay Tesla $13 billion.

The all-stock deal was valued at $2.6 billion at the time, but Tesla stock has gone up massively since then.

In July 2021, Musk testified in a 10-day lawsuit over the acquisition, with his lawyers saying the CEO recused himself from board discussions and negotiations relating to the acquisition of SolarCity, a purchase that was approved by 85% of shareholders at the time. The resounding question is whether or not Musk exerted undue influence over the transaction and whether he and other board members concealed information relating to the transaction from shareholders.

"This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," said Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, at the hearing, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers said that SolarCity “had consistently failed to turn a profit, had mounting debt, and was burning through cash at an unsustainable rate,” noting that the company had accumulated over $3 billion in debt in its 10-year history, nearly half of which was due for repayment by 2017.

Musk's attorney's argued back in July that the acquisition was part of the CEO's long-term vision to transform Tesla into an energy company. The CEO has said that combining SolarCity and Tesla was the key to his vision of combining Tesla's battery storage product, Powerwall, with its solar roof panels.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Evan Chesler, one of Musk's lawyers, alleged that the deal was not a bailout and that SolarCity's finances were on par with many high-growth tech companies.

"They were building billions of dollars of long-term value," said Chesler, according to Reuters.

Things got a bit spicy when shareholder attorney Lee Rudy asked Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of Delaware's Court of Chancery to consider the contempt Musk held for the deposition and trial process, in which he repeatedly insulted shareholder attorneys.

Slights said he expects to rule in about three months, around the same time he expects to retire. A related shareholder lawsuit challenging Musk's giant pay package was transferred from Slights to another judge.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk asks fans to stop tweeting his location as it’s ‘a security risk’ to him and his family

    The Tesla CEO denied he would be visiting the Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin

  • India's Arya raises $60 million to provide farmers with finance and post-harvest services

    Indian agritech startup Arya, which reaches hundreds of thousands of farmers in the South Asian market and helps them store and sell their produce and secure credit, has raised $60 million in a new financing round as it enters a new phase of growth. Asia Impact SA, Lightrock India and Quona Capital co-led the $46 million Series C financing round. Arya is attempting to solve three challenges that have distressed farmers in India for decades.

  • Animoca Brands has raised funding at a more than $5B valuation, triple where it was in October

    Animoca Brands, an eight-year-old, 600-person Hong Kong-based outfit that has managed to put its stamp on many of the world's most popular NFT and metaverse brands, has raised roughly $360 million in fresh funding at a valuation of more than $5 billion, the company announced today. The number is even more notable considering that Animoca was valued at $1 billion in an $138 million round that closed as recently as July. According to a spokesperson for the firm, the capital raise involved the issue of 111,173,515 new shares of Animoca Brands, which investors bought from Animoca Brands at the equivalent of $3.24 per share in a "pretty standard equity-based raise."

  • Activision Blizzard Removes 37 Employees, Takes Action Against 44 Others For Sexual Misconduct: Report

    Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) confirmed the exit of 37 employees and disciplinary action against 44 others since July in a bid to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move follows sustained pressure from shareholders, staff, and business partners. Related Content: WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years Activision Employees, Shareholders, Sony Demand CEO Resignati

  • Snapchat is limiting friend recommendations for teen accounts

    Snapchat is changing up its friend recommendation feature following calls for increased teen safety on the app.

  • Marvel's 'Moon Knight' series premieres March 30th on Disney+

    Marvel's 'Moon Knight' debuts March 30th on Disney+, and the trailer shows a superhero with identity issues.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Bank stocks selloff ‘represents some opportunity,’ The Wealth Consulting Group CEO says

    Jimmy Lee, The Wealth Consulting Group CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the outlook for the market, bank stocks, the financial sector, and the overall economy.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.