Tesla shares notch their longest winning streak ever as Wall Street cheers GM, Ford deals

Tesla electric cars charge at a Supercharger. George Rose/Getty Images

Tesla stock notched a 12th straight gain Monday, marking its longest winning streak ever.

The prior record was 11 days of gains, first reached in January 2021 and matched on Friday.

The rally follows recent deals with GM and Ford to expand Tesla's charger network.

Tesla stock rose for the 12th straight trading session on Monday, setting a new record for its longest winning streak ever.

Shares closed up 2.2% at $249.83, hitting their highest level since October 2022. The prior record was 11 consecutive gains, which was first reached in January 2021 and was matched on Friday.

The stock rally follows recent deals with General Motors and Ford to expand Tesla's charger network.

In May, Ford said it will allow its electric vehicle customers to use Tesla's charging stations beginning in 2024. And last week, GM announced a similar deal.

On Monday, charging equipment makers Blink Charging, ChargePoint and Tritium said they will offer chargers with Tesla's connector.

"Given recent announcements by Tesla, GM, and Ford, we are clearly witnessing the continued evolution of the EV charging industry as technologies advance and industry stakeholders come together and evaluate best practices," Blink said.

The news added to bullishness over the inroads that Tesla's charging infrastructure has made as it seeks to be the standard across electric vehicles.

On Friday, Wedbush raised its 12-month price target for Tesla stock to $300 from $215, estimating that the GM and Ford deals could bring in an additional $3 billion of revenue in the coming year.

"For Tesla, we believe this is a large monetization opportunity for the company in its supercharger story, adding to its growing sum-of-the-parts valuation," analyst Dan Ives wrote.

Also last week, Piper Sandler predicted Tesla's charging-network revenue could hit $9.65 billion in 2032, with more than half that coming from other electric vehicle companies.

