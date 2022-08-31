U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

Tesla slashes delivery waiting time for some Model Ys in China

1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has shortened delivery waiting times for its rear-wheel drive Model Ys in China to one to four weeks, it said on its Chinese website, the second change in less than a month.

The U.S. automaker previously slashed the waiting time for the same version of Model Y cars to four to eight weeks in China as it ramped up output at its Shanghai plant after upgrading production lines.

Buyers of other versions of the SUV and Model 3 sedans still need to wait for 12 to 20 weeks after placing their orders, the website showed.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

    The sustained weakness in overall performance in July from the world's largest automaker by sales has raised concerns that Toyota may have to lower its annual production target of 9.7 million vehicles, even as China dials back pandemic restrictions and chip shortages are showing some signs of easing. Toyota produced 706,547 vehicles worldwide last month, below its target of around 800,000 units and the year-earlier output of 773,135. The global auto industry has weathered supply chain disruptions caused by chip shortages and China's strict COVID restrictions, but Toyota has also been dealing with heavy rain in Japan, a production line halt due to a recall investigation, and coronavirus outbreaks at a local plant.