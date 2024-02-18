In this week's video, I cover need-to-know news items related to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) during the week of Feb. 12.

You can find last week's summary here.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 16, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Tesla made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Tesla Should Start Doing These Things was originally published by The Motley Fool