U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,995.81
    -3.28 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,965.94
    -336.67 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,084.43
    +5.27 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    -4.13 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    +0.37 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.27 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0140 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0880
    -0.3530 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,211.32
    +241.84 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.16
    +1.31 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,846.27
    -13.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     
2

Tesla stock higher as Goldman weighs in on 'strategic implications' of price cuts

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Tesla (TSLA) dropped the bomb on the auto market with huge price cuts last week, and now Wall Street is catching up with post-game analysis, if you will.

In a note called “Analyzing the impact of reduced Tesla vehicle prices,” Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney takes a glass-half-empty, half-full approach.

Delaney says the price cuts imply concern over reduced demand in the U.S.

“While the reduced prices for Models 3 and Y helps the company to better address the roughly 20%-30% of vehicles sold in the U.S. market in the $40K-$55K price band, the price cuts also imply that recent orders were tracking weakly,” Delaney wrote in a note to clients. “We therefore lower our EPS estimates on reduced ASPs (average selling price).”

On the flip side, reduced prices will boost volume of vehicles sold, and when factoring Tesla’s Giga factory expansions (Shanghai and reportedly Austin) and ramp ups, the automaker may actually be able to weather any drop in retail pricing, with improved efficiency.

“We see [stronger volumes] as important for Tesla’s vertically integrated model, especially as its new factories likely offer attractive unit economics at scale (we believe COGS per vehicle at the new Austin and Berlin factories over time will be closer to Shanghai than to Fremont, and in the low to mid $30K per vehicle range),” Delaney said.

In addition, Delaney believes higher volumes can act as a lever to increased “monetization opportunities,” as Tesla can market high-margin software and services offerings to new customers.

Finally, Tesla’s scale and unit economics are big competitive advantage versus traditional automakers, Delaney says, and any increase in volumes is a net negative for competitors. “The strategic implications of the price reductions (and the fact that investors were already anticipating at least some price reductions in our opinion) likely helps explains stock reactions on 1/13 with Tesla shares -1% (vs. the S&P 500 flat) and ahead of competitors including Ford (-5%), GM (-5%) and RIVN (-6%),” Delaney noted.

The added pressure for Tesla’s competitors coming from reduced prices for the Model 3 and Model Y, combined with the IRA tax credits now being accessible for most of these vehicle versions, means competitors will be squeezed even more. With the new prices in place, Tesla’s Model 3 and Y stack up very well against the competition, Delaney said.

Goldman on the Tesla Model Y versus the competition
Goldman on the Tesla Model Y versus the competition

Delaney notes negative margins for Tesla competitors, along with limited availability of competitor EV offerings, are another factor in Tesla’s favor.

That being ) dropped a bomb on the auto market with huge price cuts last week, and now Wall Street is catching up with post-game analysis, if you will.Ps coming from the price cuts.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • XPeng Just Slashed EV Car Prices. Tesla Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    XPeng (ticker: XPEV) lowered the sticker price on its G3i base models by 12.5% to about $22,000, bowing to pressure after Tesla (TSLA) announced price cuts earlier this month. A price war in the Chinese market for electric cars will be helpful for consumers but will probably hurt manufacturers.

  • Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls

    Chevrolet is offering to buy back certain 2022-23 Malibu vehicles that have a defect that hampers their safety features.

  • Chinese EV maker Xpeng cuts prices after Tesla move

    Chinese electric car maker Xpeng Inc. has cut prices for most of its vehicles by around 10%, joining other auto makers in lowering prices as competition heats up in the country’s fast-expanding electric-vehicle market. In particular, the starting price for Xpeng’s (XPEV) best-selling P7 sedan will be reduced by 12.5%. Xpeng has kept prices unchanged for its new G9 model.

  • When Is the Best Time to Buy a Car and Why?

    It's autumn, the time of the year when automakers are rolling out next year's vehicles onto showroom floors—and clearing those floors of the current models, usually at discount prices. After all, vehicle costs fluctuate all the time, for myriad reasons, and it's your job as a new buyer to know exactly when it's the best time to purchase the car of your dreams, and at a substantial price break. Aim for buying a new vehicle early in the week—Monday is the best day, but Tuesday and even Wednesday are good options, too.

  • What's faster than a Corvette? A 'Vette with an electric motor

    General Motors Co on Tuesday revealed a new, hybrid Corvette sports car that uses an electric motor and battery to amp up acceleration and go in the snow. GM executives have said previously a gasoline-electric hybrid version of the automaker's supercar was coming. The Corvette E-Ray will use a 12-volt lithium-ion battery and a 160-horsepower electric motor to drive the front wheels.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Tesla Lost Market Share in the Fourth Quarter. Here’s Why It’s No Problem.

    Here's the list of all the battery-powered electric vehicles that sold more than 10,000 units in the U.S. for all of 2022.

  • Car inventory is growing, sales are down—dealers may soon need to offer discounts

    Car dealers are finally starting to build up a supply of unsold cars. That could lead to the discounts and rebates we were all once used to.

  • Tesla’s used car prices are in freefall, but Elon Musk is not chiefly to blame, according to influential YouTube star

    Doug DeMuro, proprietor of auction platform Cars & Bids, told his nearly 4.6 million YouTube subscribers the CEO's divisive personality is less of a cause than one might expect.

  • Don't Ignore These Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

    During last year’s stretch of record-high gas prices, a lot of people were rethinking how and when they used their car, and considering alternative options. Not everyone is able to walk to work and to run errands, and outside of major cities, there’s not much in the way of public transportation in the U.S. So naturally, some people looked into getting electric vehicles.

  • Nissan, Renault on Track to Complete Deal to Revamp Alliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co.’s independent directors endorsed proposals from Renault SA to rebalance a 23-year-old alliance and pave the way for the French carmaker’s own revamp, two people familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Larry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalEurope

  • Chinese EV maker Xpeng joins Tesla, Seres in price cuts

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Xpeng on Tuesday announced price cuts for some models in a notice on its official WeChat account, following similar moves by Tesla and Seres and fuelling expectations of a wider price war. Xpeng lowered the starting prices for its best-selling pure electric P7 sedan to 209,900 yuan ($31,015), according to the notice, 12.5% lower than its previous level. "We hope to make intelligent vehicles more accessible to more people with more competitive prices," an Xpeng spokesperson told Reuters in a statement after the price cut.

  • Passenger's video captures last moments before Nepal crash

    Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city in the foothills of the Himalayas. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to fellow passengers who were laughing. Finally, Jaiswal, wearing a yellow sweater, turned the camera to himself and smiled.

  • 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray vs. Z06, Stingray: How They Compare

    The grand-touring-focused E-Ray hybrid does a good job splitting the difference between the Z06 and Stingray.

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets Wr

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • See Photos of the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray

    After the C8 Corvette's engine moved to the middle, the E-Ray arrives as a 655-hp all-wheel-drive hybrid—changing the game yet again. The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray introduces some radical changes to America's preeminent sports car. Not only is the E-Ray the first hybrid variant, but it's also the first Vette with all-wheel drive.

  • FAA investigating near collision at JFK Airport

    A Delta airline pilot slammed the brakes as the jet sped down the runway after an American Airlines plane crossed its path.