7

Tesla stock slumps, hits lowest levels since November 2020

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

Tesla (TSLA) shares are slipping lower today, hitting lows not seen since November 2020 as continued weakness takes its toll on Tesla bulls.

Tesla is down almost 3% in midday trade, dipping below $177 shortly after the opening bell. For the week, share are down over 9% — and a steep 50% year to date.

Weakness in Tesla shares follows news this week that Elon Musk has identified someone as a potential successor for his role as CEO at Tesla. The revelation emerged during a trial over Musk’s $55 billion pay package awarded to him in 2018.

Last week more disclosures by Musk of additional Tesla share sales rattled investors, as Musk continued to raise funds for his purchase of Twitter, which is now seen by analysts at a best a distraction for Musk, and at worst a larger financial mistake.

News of Musk’s Tesla stock sale last week, now bringing his total shares sold since announcing the deal to buy Twitter to nearly $19 billion, had Wedbush analyst Dan Ives throw in the towel on the stock, removing it from the firm’s “Best Ideas” list, and cutting its target to $250 from $300.

Tesla’s stock performance has also been hit recently by factors like a potential slowdown in China, which Musk admitted may be in the middle of a slowdown, as well concerns over demand weakening in U.S., as well as larger macro concerns over the global economy. New competition from the likes of traditional automakers like Volkswagen, GM, and Ford threatens the strong EV lead Tesla has in the U.S. and Europe.

As for today, beyond fundamentals there is possibility of technical selling hitting shares as well. Barron’s reports technicians like John Roque of 22V Research are advising to “sell any rally to $200,” and Katie Stockton of Fairlead Research warns the stock needs to hit $207 “to avoid a confirmed breakdown that would put next support near $180.”

The deadline for Tesla to hit Stockton’s $207 mark was today, and shares of Tesla have already dipped below her $180 support level.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

    During testimony yesterday at trial over Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package, Tesla board member James Murdoch testified that Elon Musk has identified someone as a potential successor for his role as CEO at Tesla.

    Here's a comprehensive look at one of the biggest love-hate business stories of the year.

    Tesla (TSLA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses key business stories on Friday, including news that Bahamian authorities have confiscated FTX crypto wallets, Tesla has recalled nearly 30,000 Model X EVs, and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will face sentencing today.

    Musk confirmed the move in a tweet, adding that the account of satirical website Babylon Bee was also reinstated. The new billionaire owner misspelled Griffin and Peterson's names in his tweet. Musk said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on Trump, whose account on the social media platform was suspended after last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

    The number of data outages reported on Twitter soared by nearly 1,800pc in the nine hours after Elon Musk ordered the temporary closure of the company's offices.

    The German vehicle manufacturer wants to remain competitive in a crucial market for electric vehicles.

    Electric vehicle maker NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) accelerated its European expansion, TechCrunch reports. The premium EV maker just launched its first power-swapping station in Varberg, Sweden, the company said in a LinkedIn post. Nio differentiates itself from its rivals by offering swappable batteries, which are upgradable and charge a monthly subscription fee, on top of the traditional plug-and-charge model. Also Read: Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Walled Garden To Non-Tesla EVs As of November 6, t

    Kenneth Feinberg, American Attorney and Former Administrator of the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess what to expect in FTX's upcoming bankruptcy case and how creditors will be examined.

    A longtime TSLA bull fears Elon Musk's "Twitter circus" is hurting Tesla's brand. BYD hit a production milestone.

    General Motors will lay out its EV strategy Thursday with lower-cost batteries and software services key for profits. GM stock fell below a buy point.

    The Twitter Inc. CEO’s explicit ultimatum to staffers is consistent with the hard-driving approach that helped him build some of the world’s most valuable companies—but there are risks.

    U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak.

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest European car companies. If you want to skip our analysis of the European automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Biggest European Car Companies. The motor vehicle industry in Europe is one of the largest industries in the world. Europe is home to some of […]

    Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de-facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.

    GM stock is on the move this afternoon as the company raised its full-year profit guidance, and gave investors an update on its EV transformation from the automaker’s investor day in New York City.

    The tech behemoth's stock is signaling things aren't so dire. It would take a substantial hit to consumer demand for its earnings to get severely dented.

    Hyundai’s latest EV offering, the IONIQ 6, just made its debut at the LA Auto show, and the Korean automaker released some impressive stats to go along with its stunning design. Based on the Prophecy EV concept, the IONIQ 6 is a slippery, coupe-like sedan featuring a “streamliner” design, as Hyundai calls it. The IONIQ 6 shares much similarity with cars like the Mercedes EQS, but the IONIQ 6’s design is even more extreme.

    Global equities edged up and a key part of the Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday, a sign the U.S. economy will stall next year and that investors hope will lead the Federal Reserve to back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Surprisingly strong retail sales data this week hammered home the idea that the Fed will tighten monetary policy further even though soft consumer and producer price pressures suggested inflation has peaked and would allow for lower rates. Treasury yields rose for a second day following hawkish comments on Thursday by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said rates needed to rise to a range between 5% and 5.25% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of the office in San Francisco early afternoon, according to an email reviewed by Reuters. The emails came a day after hundreds of Twitter employees were estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. Musk ordered employees to email him a summary of what their software code has "achieved" in the past six months, "along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code."