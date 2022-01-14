U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,645.46
    -13.57 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,865.11
    -248.51 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.74
    +9.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,140.49
    -18.95 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    +0.74 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7580
    +0.0470 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    -0.2700 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,208.21
    -100.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.56
    +8.82 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tesla stock volatile amid market swings, cybertruck delay, Dogecoin experiment

·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tesla (TSLA) stock is mostly flatly on Friday as of midday trading amid a volatile week for the electric vehicle giant and the wider market.

Tesla shares closed more than 6% lower on Thursday amid an overall market-sell off with tech and momentum stocks getting hit over the possibility of Fed rate hikes starting in March. 

Questions about the timeline of Tesla's much anticipated Cybertruck began to surface this week. Limited production of the vehicle is now expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023, according to a Reuters report on Thursday, after production was originally slated to start late this year. The delay is due to changing Cybertruck features and functions amid incoming competition.

People take pictures of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla&#39;s Cybertruck with shattered windows after a failed resistance test, at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
People take pictures of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck with shattered windows after a failed resistance test, at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ford (F) recently announced it will nearly double production capacity to meet demand for its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. The Lightening is seen as a possible competitor to the Cybertruck.

Crypto is also a small factor for Tesla: CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company is now accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments for some merchandise. That sent the price of the meme token 18% higher to around 20 cents.

Musk has been vocal about crypto in the past: In December, he announced the company would begin offering some merchandise buyable with Doge. The token shot up 20% that day as well.

Analysts have been increasingly bullish on the electric vehicle giant, even as the Federal Reserve signals reducing its balance sheet and possible rate hikes this year. Higher interest rates generally tend to impact growth stock valuations.

Wedbush's Dan Ives predicts Tesla will hit a $2 trillion market capitalization in about 18 months. The company hit $1 trillion in valuation for the first time in October of last year.

“Ford's gonna be successful at GM, Lucid, VW in Europe and of course, NIO in China, but overall in EV land is Tesla's world," Ives told Yahoo Finance this week.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney raised his 12-month price target on Tesla to $1,200 and maintained a Buy rating, citing "robust 4Q21 deliveries." The stock currently trading around $1,030 per share.

"We expect Tesla to expand margins in the intermediate term as it ramps the important Model Y product as well as new factories in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas, and in the long-term as it increases its mix of software revenue," wrote Delaney in a note to investors. 

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Ford stock falls after analysts downgrade the automaker’s shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the top concerns and challenges for American automaker Ford moving forward.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • Inflation Will Hurt These 2 Growth Stocks in 2022

    The coronavirus pandemic is creating bottlenecks in global supply chains that hurt companies' operations.

  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) - Dominant in the Market, Falling Knife on the Charts

    While broad market corrections are inevitable, it is always interesting to see who leads the pack. Recently, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) has been one of the bear leaders in the Technology sector, losing as much as 50% in as little as 2 months. From a technical standpoint, high-volume sell-offs do not fare well.

  • Disney’s ‘longer, slower profit climb’ could stop the stock from rising, says analyst

    Walt Disney Co. faces a "longer, slower profit climb" that could limit upside for its shares, in the view of one analyst.

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall amid mixed bank earnings, retail sales miss

    Stock futures fell Friday morning to add to losses after a tech-driven sell-off on Thursday, with investors monitoring a mixed set of bank earnings and a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. retail sales.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • 1 Green Flag for DocuSign in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock price has been cut in half over the past two months. DocuSign expects its revenue to rise 29%-31% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which represents a slowdown from its 49% growth in the first nine months of the year. DocuSign's forecast implies its revenue will grow 44% in fiscal 2022, which only represents a slight slowdown from its 49% growth in fiscal 2021.

  • JPMorgan’s Plan for Big Expense Boost Sends Shares Tumbling

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. slid as much as 6.4% after the company said compensation and other costs jumped in the fourth quarter ahead of an expected surge this year.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestExpenses in t

  • Stocks in focus: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, Ford

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick highlight four stocks to watch: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Ford.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.