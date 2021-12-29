U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Tesla stops allowing video games in moving cars: Talking Tech podcast

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners it's Mike Snider here. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Brett Molina is off today. If you're listening to this podcast you likely know what Tesla does. The company founded in 2003 by Elon Musk makes electric cars and solar panel. Its market cap has grown from about 800 million at the beginning of 2021 to one trillion currently. And Wedbush securities analyst Daniel Ives expects Tesla to be able to double its capacity of vehicles produced from about one million in 2021 to two million or so by the end of 2022.

But it's not just the innovation of electric powered vehicles that makes Tesla unique. It has also led the way in autonomous or self-driving technology. The automaker began offering some type of driver assistance software in the vehicle starting in October 2015 with adaptive cruise control and auto steer, a feature designed to keep the car within its lane on roads with painted lines. As Tesla evolved its self-driving features, it has said drivers are supposed to keep their hands on the wheel in case they need to take over when autopilot encounters a situation that's too complex for it to handle on its own.

But a recent update went a bit too far for one Tesla owner Vince Patton who lives in Oregon. He filed a complaint in November with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration when he discovered drivers could play solitaire and two other video games on the vehicle center touch screens while driving. Patton told the associated press, he has nothing against Tesla and he loves his car, but he worried that drivers will play games and be distracted.

"Somebody's going to get killed. It's absolutely insane." He said last week, NHTSA announced it would open a formal investigation into distracted driving concerns about video games and Teslas. Subsequently Tesla sent out a software update disabling its passenger play function to stop allowing games to be played on the center displays while vehicles were in motion, the agency said. In documents detailing the investigation, NHTSA said passenger play has been available since December 2020. Prior to that, enabling gameplay was only possible when vehicles were in park.

Now the agency does not list any crashes or injuries caused by the problem and NHTSA says it regularly talks about infotainment screens with all auto makers. If you're keeping track, this is just the latest incidents of NHTSA looking into Tesla technology. It's investigating the company's autopilot partially automated driving system, which steers, brakes and accelerates the vehicle on most roads with lanes. The reason for that investigation, nearly a dozen reports of Tesla's crashing into stop emergency vehicles.

NHTSA's also looking into the performance of Tesla's full self-driving software after getting a complaint that it nearly caused a crash. Again Tesla says that autopilot and full self-driving are driver assistance systems and vehicles cannot drive themselves despite those labels. The automaker says drivers have to be ready to intervene at any time. Listeners, let's hear from you, do you have any comments or questions about Tesla technology or other show ideas? You can find me on Twitter @mikesnider.

Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcast. And don't forget if you want tech news delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to the Talking Tech newsletter, It's out every Thursday, go to newsletters.usatoday.com. You have been listening to Talking Tech, we'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tesla stops allowing video games in moving cars: Talking Tech podcast

