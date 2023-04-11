Tesla sued over claims staff used cars’ cameras to spy on drivers

Tesla

Tesla drivers have sued the company over claims that its employees were able to use their cars’ cameras to see inside houses and share videos of naked customers.

A class action lawsuit filed in California alleges that Elon Musk’s firm broke privacy laws by allowing staff to freely share images captured from its electric vehicles (EVs).

It comes after reports that Tesla employees had unfettered access to users’ video feeds, allowing them to witness accidents, pets, naked owners and the inside of Mr Musk’s house.

Reuters quoted multiple former employees saying the images were often shared between staff via internal messages and often “spread like wildfire”.

Tesla’s EVs are equipped with multiple cameras to assist their driving assistance and self-driving features such as Autopilot, but staff reportedly had few restrictions on accessing images from people’s cars.

Tesla - Mike Blake/Reuters

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the affected drivers by Henry Yeh, who owns a Model Y vehicle, seeks financial compensation and legal costs. It was filed on Friday, shortly after news of the image sharing emerged.

It claims that the collection of images, which can only be stopped by finding a mechanic to deactivate the camera, breaks California privacy laws.

“Plaintiff and class members have reasonable expectations of privacy in their homes and in their vehicles, generally,” it states.

“The expectation of privacy in their homes is intrinsic. Their expectation of privacy in their vehicles stemmed from Tesla’s clearly-stated policy that it would not misuse videos or images it captures of customers in their vehicles.

“Tesla’s intrusions by viewing and sharing videos and images of customers and their activities, even in their own homes, are highly offensive to a reasonable person.”

Tesla states that images collected by its EVs “remain anonymous” but former staff said they contained location data, making it potentially possible to identify individuals caught on camera.

Among the images reportedly shared by Tesla employees included the inside of Mr Musk’s house, including footage of the Lotus Esprit submersible vehicle used by James Bond in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me. Mr Musk bought the vehicle at an auction.

Story continues

News of the lawsuit came as it emerged the former boss of Twitter, who was fired by Mr Musk, is suing the social media company for failing to pay his legal bills.

Parag Agrawal, who ran Twitter from November 2021 to October 2022, was sacked and escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters the same day Mr Musk completed his $44bn (£35.4bn) takeover.

Along with other executives, his employment was ended “with cause” after Mr Musk accused them of misleading him and investors about the number of fake user accounts on the social media platform.

But along with former general counsel Vijaya Gadde and former finance chief Ned Segal, Mr Agrawal is now suing the company for failing to cover about $1m in personal legal expenses as it battles investigations by American authorities.

Mr Agrawal’s lawsuit claims Twitter refused to honour its “obligations” despite the executives incurring “significant” legal costs related to investigations by the US Department for Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to filings with a Delaware court.

Twitter and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment on the respective lawsuits.