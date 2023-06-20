Tesla: Here’s the Supercharger network that Rivian, Ford, and GM are joining

Tesla (TSLA)’s Supercharger network has helped the electric vehicle (EV) company dominate market share across the world.

There are over 45,000 Superchargers available globally, with roughly 17,000 of them located within the U.S. throughout 6,180 locations.

An overwhelming majority are found in California, which has 344 Supercharger locations, accounting for 20% of all Supercharger locations in the U.S. Florida, Texas, New York, and Virginia round out the top five.

All 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, are part of the Network, along with Puerto Rico.

A single charge of just 15 minutes can add up to 200 miles, helping drivers in more rural areas last longer on the road until finding another Supercharger location.

'A huge advancement for electric vehicles'

More EV charging infrastructure will be needed in the coming years, particularly since the EV space is poised to grow substantially over the next two decades. The Biden Administration is spending $7.5 billion to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, though research firms have found many millions more will be needed to meet demand.

According to projections from PwC, the number of EVs in the US “will climb a steep hockey-stick trajectory to 27 million by 2030 and 92 million by 2040. This compares to about 3 million EVs in 2022.

EV maker Rivian (RIVN) announced on June 20 that it reached a deal that allows its vehicles to charge within Tesla's Supercharger Network. This followed similar deals between Tesla and General Motors (GM) announced earlier this month and Tesla and Ford (F)'s that was announced in May.

Though the Tesla Supercharger network touts over 17,000 charging plugs, only about 12,000 of those will be available to Ford, GM and Rivian owners.

A Tesla auto charges at a Supercharger station on May 10, 2023, in Westlake, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

"Consumers won't have to worry about what plug, what socket, which charging station," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said. "This is a huge advancement for electric vehicles in North America."

Rivian, GM, and Ford EV drivers will be able to utilize the Supercharger Network beginning in 2024. And by 2025, the Tesla charging port will be built into Rivian, Ford, and GM EVs, meaning that drivers will no longer have to rely on purchasing a Tesla-made adapter for charging.

According to estimates from Piper Sandler & Co, the partnerships could yield up to $3 billion a year in revenue for Tesla.

“We don’t want the Tesla Supercharger network to be like a walled garden,” Musk said on a Twitter space call. “We want to be supportive of electrification and sustainable transport in general.”

