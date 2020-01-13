U.S. Markets close in 2 hrs 40 mins

Tesla surges past $500 on back of analyst upgrade, China momentum

Alex Wilhelm

Today in regular trading, shares of American electric car manufacturer Tesla surged past the $500 mark.

Tesla, perhaps the most famous electric vehicle company in the world, has had tumultuous last twelve months on the public markets. The company's shares have traded as low as $176.99 in the past 52 weeks, and, as has high as $507.50 today.

The company is worth $507.28 per share at the moment, valuing Tesla at $91.38 billion according to Google Finance. As is often pointed out Tesla is worth more than Ford and General Motors combined. In a slightly more exotic forumation, Tesla is worth just under 64 times as much as Aston Martin.

What's going on?

Why is Telsa surging? We presume that it's not the latest from Musk, that "Teslas will soon talk and make fart noises" according to CNBC. (At least we hope not.)

Instead, an investor upgrade this morning could be the key reason for the company’s gains today. As IBD points out, the new target from Oppenheimer is over $600 per share

That's today's runup explained. The morning's rally, nowver is tied to the company's rising growing operations in China and global delivery figures.

Casper’s IPO could be a bellwether for unprofitable startups in the post-WeWork era


China's automotive market is moribund and shrinking at the moment, and the Chinese government's incentives for electric cars have fallen. Small issues, it appears, for Tesla bulls. (Tesla's success allowed NIO to go public, a China-based electric car company; another is hoping to follow in its footsteps.)

Since delivering its first China-produced cars earlier this month, Tesla shares have shot higher. After cracking $400 in early December, Tesla is now up another 20%.

There is more good news to point to at Telsa, like its recent car delivery results. As TechCrunch's own Kirsten Korosec reported earlier this month:

Tesla  said Friday that it delivered 367,500 electric vehicles in 2019 — 50% more than the previous year — a record-breaking figure largely supported by sales of the cheaper Model 3. More than one-third of those deliveries — about 112,000 vehicles — occurred in the fourth quarter. The electric automaker reported production also grew 10% from the previous quarter, to 105,000 vehicles.

That said, the company's detractors point to mix shift harming year-over-year revenues, and lower-margin cars taking over its sales volume. Maybe.

Today, however, the longs have it and shorts are eating their, well, pants.

  • Introducing Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), The Stock That Zoomed 239% In The Last Five Years
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Introducing Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), The Stock That Zoomed 239% In The Last Five Years

    One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement. During the last half decade, Momo became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

  • The 5G Revolution Could Send These 3 Stocks Higher
    Business
    TipRanks

    The 5G Revolution Could Send These 3 Stocks Higher

    In a report by Michael Walkley, 5-star analyst with Canaccord, major operators are signing up 5G subscribers and opening service at a faster pace than expected. Getting into detail, Walkley points out that Korean mobile operators already have 4 million 5G subscribers, while in the US, both T-Mobile and AT&T have already launched low-band 5G service networks.

  • Boeing Suppliers Shift the Balance of Power, One Deal at a Time
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Boeing Suppliers Shift the Balance of Power, One Deal at a Time

    Woodward Inc., a maker of cockpit controls and engine-actuation systems, announced late Sunday that it's merging with fellow aerospace supplier Hexcel Corp. The all-stock deal values Hexcel, a maker of lightweight composite materials, at about $7.5 billion including debt, with Woodward shareholders set to own about 55% of the combined company. While both suppliers have felt the sting of  Boeing's 737 Max grounding, executives said Sunday that the deal wasn't a response to that crisis but rather an effort to position the combined company to better compete in the pursuit of more fuel-efficient engines. At the same time, it's hard to extricate Boeing and its Max woes from the context of the deal.

  • Man rescued after weeks in sub-zero temperatures
    U.S.
    Associated Press Videos

    Man rescued after weeks in sub-zero temperatures

    An Alaska man whose remote cabin burned down in mid-December was rescued Friday by State Troopers. Tyson Steele, 30, was picked up in good health at his homestead 20 miles outside of Skwentna, troopers said. Jan.

  • Hedge Fund Consensus Stocks vs. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) In 2019
    Business
    Insider Monkey

    Hedge Fund Consensus Stocks vs. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) In 2019

    It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Conversely, hedge funds' top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 41.3% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark.

  • Business
    GuruFocus.com

    Why Warren Buffett Decided to Launch Berkshire's B Shares

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has two different share classes: the A Shares, which are worth over $300,000 apiece, and the B Shares, which are worth around $240 apiece as of the writing of this article. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) decided to add B Shares to Berkshire's capital structure in the mid-90s. GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with BRK.A. Click here to check it out.

  • India Must End Yes Bank’s Theater of the Absurd
    Business
    Bloomberg

    India Must End Yes Bank’s Theater of the Absurd

    At a time when India's financial system is choking on hundreds of billions of dollars of bad loans, the news coming out of Yes still manages to shake confidence.On Friday, the lender announced that the head of the board's audit committee, appointed under previous management, had quit. Following whistle-blower allegations of undisclosed past criminal cases, the bank was examining whether Uttam Prakash Agarwal was “fit and proper” to be a director.

  • Business
    Barrons.com

    Aurora Cannabis Stock Has Tanked So Far in 2020. Why an Analyst Says It’s Time to Buy.

    (ACB) stock has lost more than a quarter of its value from the start of the year. An analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald thinks the recent pullback makes it a good time to buy the shares. Aurora Cannabis (ticker: ACB) stock has fallen nearly 76% in the past year, and 27% so far in 2020.

  • 3 Potentially Overlooked Large Caps
    Business
    GuruFocus.com

    3 Potentially Overlooked Large Caps

    RIO 30-Year Financial Data The intrinsic value of RIO Peter Lynch Chart of RIO Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive ratings for the below stocks. Rio Tinto The first company with the above-listed criteria is Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO). Shares of the Anglo-Australian multinational metals and mining corporation traded at $58.45 at close on Jan. 10 for a market capitalization of $98.37 billion.

  • One Thing To Remember About The Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ATNM) Share Price
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    One Thing To Remember About The Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ATNM) Share Price

    Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market. What does ATNM's beta value mean to investors? Given that it has a beta of 1.85, we can surmise that the Actinium Pharmaceuticals share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years).

  • Are Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) High Returns Really That Great?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Are Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) High Returns Really That Great?

    Today we'll evaluate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business. First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it.

  • Our Take On Keysight Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Salary
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Our Take On Keysight Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Salary

    Ron Nersesian has been the CEO of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) since 2013. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

  • What Does Etsy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ETSY) Share Price Indicate?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    What Does Etsy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ETSY) Share Price Indicate?

    Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), which is in the online retail business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Let's examine Etsy's valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there's still a bargain opportunity. Is Etsy still cheap?

  • As Amazon.com flexes its muscle, Seattle moves to curb corporate political donations
    Business
    Reuters

    As Amazon.com flexes its muscle, Seattle moves to curb corporate political donations

    Seattle, the Pacific Northwest city where home-grown online retailer Amazon.com has increasingly flexed its political muscle, is expected to approve on Monday legislation banning political contributions by companies with at least 5% foreign ownership. The move is likely to trigger renewed debate on the legality of corporate donations in U.S. elections while drawing an immediate court challenge. A six-member committee of Seattle City Council has already unanimously approved the measure, making it almost certain that the full nine-member council will pass it on Monday.

  • Will Southwest ever fly red eyes? Exec talks that and more in this Q&A
    Business
    American City Business Journals

    Will Southwest ever fly red eyes? Exec talks that and more in this Q&A

    During one of the biggest commercial aviation events in recent memory, Adam Decaire was on spring break. Decaire, vice president of Network Planning at Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), was relaxing with his family in Florida when the government grounded the 737 Max aircraft after its second crash in five months. Decaire and his team quickly got to work and have spent nearly the past year remaking schedules to account for the lack of 737 Max planes in the airline's fleet.

  • How Many The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    How Many The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

    So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). What Is Insider Selling? Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company.

  • Do You Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) At This P/E Ratio?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Do You Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) At This P/E Ratio?

    How Does UnitedHealth Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers? The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.5) for companies in the healthcare industry is roughly the same as UnitedHealth Group's P/E. That indicates that the market expects UnitedHealth Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry.

  • Woodward, Hexcel, Ford, Walmart, Dunkin' Brands, Comcast: Companies to Watch
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    Woodward, Hexcel, Ford, Walmart, Dunkin' Brands, Comcast: Companies to Watch

    Woodward, Hexcel, Ford, Walmart, Dunkin' Brands and Comcast are the Companies to Watch

  • Supreme Court asks Enforcement Directorate to seize local assets of JPMorgan - report
    Business
    Reuters

    Supreme Court asks Enforcement Directorate to seize local assets of JPMorgan - report

    The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government's crime fighting agency to seize local assets of JPMorgan in relation to some transactions the bank engaged in with a local real estate company in 2010, according to a Press Trust of India report in Business Standard. JPMorgan declined to comment on the news. India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment.

  • Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Pay A US$0.10 Dividend In 4 Days
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Pay A US$0.10 Dividend In 4 Days

    Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Costamare's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Costamare stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of $9.92.

  • Business
    Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

    Edited Transcript of STRM earnings conference call or presentation 9-Jan-20 2:00pm GMT

    Q3 2020 Streamline Health Solutions Inc Earnings Call

  • Venezuela just hiked its minimum wage 67% but a month of work still cant buy 1 kg of beef
    Business
    Quartz

    Venezuela just hiked its minimum wage 67% but a month of work still cant buy 1 kg of beef

    Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro ordered the eleventh minimum wage hike in 24 months yesterday, boosting the basic salary by 67% to 250,000 bolivars ($3.61) plus a 200,000 “food bonus” as the country struggles to deal with hyperinflation. When Maduro last raised the wage to 150,000 bolivars in October, a month of work could buy about 4 kg (9 lbs) of beef, but the new hike can't even buy 1 kg due to inflation's effect on consumer prices, according to Bloomberg. At a minimum wage of £8.21 per hour, workers in the UK can earn enough to buy 288 kg of rump steak, in a month.

  • This IRS service has saved Americans $1.7 billion — so why have so few people used it?
    Business
    MarketWatch

    This IRS service has saved Americans $1.7 billion — so why have so few people used it?

    People who want to submit their taxes for free can start preparing Friday with this season's launch of the IRS Free File program. The program lets taxpayers with 2019 adjusted gross incomes below $69,000 per year file their federal and state returns for free using tax preparation software from ten providers including H&R Block and Turbo Tax. Last year, the non-profit news website ProPublica alleged Intuit TurboTax's maker, and H&R Block  were using web coding to downplay the links to their Free File offerings.

  • Xerox Can't Just Copy the Same Offer for HP
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Xerox Can't Just Copy the Same Offer for HP

    When it comes to the company's $33 billion attempt to acquire HP Inc., Chief Executive Officer John Visentin needs to do more than simply copy and repeat the same terms. It has been almost two months since larger rival HP rejected Xerox's initial bid. Xerox has assuaged some of HP's concerns about financing by obtaining bridge loan commitments for the cash part of the bid.

  • Business
    GuruFocus.com

    All 4 of Analysts' Favorite Stocks Fell Last Year

    The four stocks that Wall Street analysts most adored a year ago all fell. This happened even as the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, widely used as a gauge of the U.S. stock market, rose 26%. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) dropped 10%, while Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) and Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) had single-digit losses.