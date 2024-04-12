Tesla site takes shape

Apr. 12—HIGH POINT — Records show that construction is progressing on a new dealership in High Point for electric car company Tesla.

Renovations to a former shopping center at 2620 N. Main St. began after the city approved plans in September 2023 for a 50,257-square-foot tenant improvement for "Tesla, Inc.," which will include auto sales, delivery and vehicle service, according to the project description on the city's Accela Citizen Access website.

It's unclear when it may open because Tesla's media contact has not responded to requests for comment.

Charlotte developer Woodhaven Development Group acquired the 5.8-acre property for $5 million in April 2023 after it got the site rezoned from a retail center use to a conditional zoning general business district.

It sold the property for $19 million in November 2023 to a limited liability company with a Los Angeles, California, mailing address called Alosta NNN.

A site plan and building permit for the project approved by the city said the scope of work would include interior upfits, installation of heavy equipment, roof upgrades and improvements to the facade.

Additional site work will include installation of new charging posts and equipment in the parking lot.

City records show the project has completed 35 inspections and 21 are pending, including final electrical and fire inspections.

The general contractor for the project has told the city that his company should be finished with their work in about a month, according to High Point Inspections Services Director Reggie Hucks.

"Typically, it will take the tenant about two weeks after that to open the doors," Hucks said.