Tesla Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$23.4b (up 8.8% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net income: US$1.85b (down 44% from 3Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 7.9% (down from 15% in 3Q 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$0.58 (down from US$1.05 in 3Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Tesla Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 3.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 15%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 18% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 17% growth forecast for the Auto industry in the US.

Performance of the American Auto industry.

The company's shares are down 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Tesla that you need to take into consideration.

