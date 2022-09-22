U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Tesla to recall more than a million vehicles over pinchy windows

0
Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

More than a million Tesla owners will have yet another recall notice to deal with in the coming weeks. On Tuesday the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filed a safety recall notice for numerous late model vehicles from across the EV maker's lineup because "the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction," and as such, "a closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury," per the notice.

The following models and years are impacted: 2017-22 Model 3s as well as 2020-21 Model Y, X and S vehicles. Tesla has until mid-November to contact affected owners and plans to push an OTA software update to correct the issue.

Per the Associated Press, Tesla first identified the issues during product testing in August and has incorporated the update into newly built vehicles since September 13th. However, multiple Twitter users have sounded off in response to Tuesday's announcement, noting that their vehicles have been having nearly identical issues since at least 2021.

This is far from Tesla's first safety recall. Over the last two years alone, Teslas have been recalled on account of overheating infotainment systems, camera and trunk defects, separating front suspensions, their "full self driving" ADAS, their pedestrian warning sounds, their seatbelt chimes, software glitches in their brakes, and sundry touchscreen failures. And that's just in the US. In Germany this past July, Tesla got popped trying to pass off painted-over frame damage on its Model 3s too.

