Tesla: Triumphs & Challenges

In the dynamic landscape of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s Q2 2023 performance is a testament to its triumphs and hurdles. The period witnessed an impressive surge in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s production and deliveries, surpassing market predictions.

The article delves into Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s exceptional Q2 2023 deliveries, surpassing expectations through increased production while highlighting challenges stemming from lowered prices affecting profitability and a discussion of the company's financial performance, market value, and growth prospects.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Achieves Record Q2 2023 Deliveries, Despite Pricing and Profitability Challenges

Production and deliveries of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles in Q2 2023 showed exceptional growth that exceeded market forecasts. During the quarter, the EV behemoth manufactured nearly 480K vehicles and delivered over 466K units. Additionally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was able to close the 13,560 unit deficit between production and deliveries in Q2 2023, in comparison to Q1 2023, with 17,933 units.

Remarkably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s increased delivery rates result from its increased production capacity, which includes new factories in Austin, Texas, and close to Berlin. However, the high delivery rates came at a price. The necessity to lower prices to increase demand has already impacted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s profitability and is expected to continue to do so. Moreover, the impending release of the Cybertruck and collaborations with other automakers to utilize the charging network could further increase the income streams and make up for the lost profitability.

Competitive Position and Pricing Strategy

The impressive element of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s outstanding deliveries is that the business continues to be a prominent EV manufacturer despite fierce competition in both domestic and international markets. In the US, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s position may not be challenged for some time by expanding competition from traditional manufacturers that have increased their EV options. Similarly, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s strong brand reputation, technological innovation, and expanding charging infrastructure strengthen its position as an EV leader in China, its second-largest market, behind BYD.

Recently, the Texas-based company has also provided further incentives to cut inventories. For example, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced sticker prices for the new "standard range" S and X models are $78,490 and $88,490, respectively, available for delivery between September and October and are $10,000 less expensive than the previous lowest-priced variants.

Future Growth Prospects

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s excellent delivery figures and production capabilities indicate real progress towards achieving its 1.8 million units annual delivery objective. When it reaches the target, the market's perception of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) may change and take a long-term bullish turn in the rapidly expanding EV sector. In the long run, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) might be able to produce 5 million vehicles annually by 2030, which includes fleet sales, and represent a growing market for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Despite The Earnings Beat, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Faces Margin and Profitability Concerns

For the three months that concluded on June 30, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) outperformed Wall Street expectations, with Diluted EPS (on an adjusted basis) reaching $0.91 with a revenue of $24.9 billion. But since that second-quarter results report, shares have been under pressure, falling 15%.

From over 100,000 deliveries in 2017 to over 1.3 million in 2022, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s total car volume has increased, and its average cost of goods sold per vehicle has decreased by almost 50% during the same period, from $84,000 to around $39,000. As a result, gross profit margins have increased from 20% to 26% when regulatory credit sales are excluded. While some of this can be attributed to producing more midsize and SUVs than luxury cars, the company's focus on lowering production costs due to scale is responsible for most of the COGS drop.

Investor Concerns and Stock Performance

This year, persistent price cuts by the management team that have reduced margins have alarmed investors. Compared to the same quarter last year, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s gross margin and operating margin were much lower, which were 18.2% and 9.6%, respectively. The fact that the company continues to outperform venerable automakers like Ford Motor Company and General Motors in terms of profitability is reassuring.

Nevertheless, the good news for investors is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) could still report a high net profit of $2.7 billion, or 10.8% of revenue, and it was up 20% year over year due to proper management of operating expenses.

Undoubtedly, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is already among the most valued and adored in the entire world. It's difficult to wager against Musk in any capacity, particularly given that he continues to make significant contributions to the world.

On the other hand, it is reasonable why investors could also be tempted to sell their Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) holdings and record a profit if they have been waiting on unrealized gains after the stock's spectacular increase in 2023 and its 1,056% gain over the past five years.

Valuation and Investment Outlook

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s current price of $235.78 is significantly lower than its intrinsic value (GF) of $452.51, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued. On the contrary, the P/E and P/S ratio of 66.79x and 8.72x, respectively, signal that investors are willing to pay a premium for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s earnings, which could be due to high growth expectations. Even though the stock doesn't look cheap, considering the traditional financial metrics, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains a leader in the space and a compelling investment over the long term considering the production expansion plans.

Takeaway

However, as impressive as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s Q2 results were, concerns linger regarding its margins and profitability. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s journey from delivering over 100,000 vehicles in 2017 to more than 1.3 million in 2022 came with significant reductions in production costs, contributing to improved gross profit margins.

Achieving the 1.8 million milestone could prompt a positive shift in market perception and bolster Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s position in the burgeoning EV sector. As the company marches forward, projections of producing 5 million vehicles annually by 2030 add to its promising trajectory.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite challenges to profitability and pricing, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains an industry leader and a compelling long-term investment. Its achievements in Q2 2023 and ambitious production plans underscore its potential for continued growth and innovation in the ever-evolving EV landscape.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

