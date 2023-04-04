Is Tesla (TSLA) a Good Stock to Short?

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited, an investment management company, released its 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm returned -22.3% (net) for the year ended 31st December 2022. 2022 was a challenging year for the global equity market, the S&P 500 declined -19% during the period, the NASDAQ Composite retreated -33%, and the MSCI World Index fell -19% in the same period. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

VGI Partners highlighted stocks like Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2022 annual investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an electric vehicle and energy generation and storage systems manufacturer. On April 3, 2023, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock closed at $194.77 per share. One-month return of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was 0.50%, and its shares lost 48.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a market capitalization of $656.552 billion.

VGI Partners made the following comment about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its 2022 annual investor letter:

"Pleasingly, the portfolio also benefited this year from a number of single-stock shorts, including a position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the well-known electric vehicle manufacturer that was experiencing a slowing in business momentum throughout the year as a result of pressures on consumer discretionary purchases, supply chain disruptions and increasing competition. We have expected for some time that the electric vehicle category would become more competitive, and more recently have begun to witness aggressive price cuts by manufacturers in an attempt to clear inventory, which is a negative trend for an industry that is only likely to see more competition over the coming years. The portfolio also benefited from a short position in a US-listed discount grocery store business, where investors were being pitched a large-scale store rollout story by senior management, albeit using forecasts that were extrapolating the temporarily favourable conditions into the long term and at a time when insider selling was rapidly accelerating. Both these short positions have now been profitably closed. In meetings with investors over the last six months, we have said that the signposts that we are closer to an equity market bottom would include the reveal of a large fraud as well as a sell-off in Tesla, the retail investor poster-boy. We have seen the collapse of FTX, a large crypto company, and evidence that it is an outright fraud, along with a severe unwind in the Tesla share price (where we fortunately had a short position during CY22; since closed)."

Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 91 hedge fund portfolios held Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 88 in the previous quarter.

None.