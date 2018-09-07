Tesla in turmoil after Elon Musk smokes marijuana on live show and top executives resign

Elon Musk smoked the drug on a podcast hosted by the comedian Joe Rogan

Tesla’s shares have crashed after two top executives left the company and Elon Musk, its chief executive, was filmed smoking marijuana during an interview.

Mr Musk, who announced and then abandoned a plan to take Tesla off the stock market last month, smoked the drug on a podcast hosted by the comedian Joe Rogan.

Marijuana is legal in California, where the podcast was recorded, but its explicit use is atypical for the head of a major company.

On Friday, Tesla revealed that its chief accounting officer Dave Morton had resigned after less than a month in charge, citing the intense “public attention” on the company.

Tesla and its chief executive are being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the US markets regulator, over Mr Musk’s aborted plan to take it public.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that HR chief Gaby Toledano was leaving the company, having been on a recent leave of absence.

Tesla’s shares fell by as much as 10pc, before recovering somewhat to trade 5.3pc down.

Friday’s events are the latest in a rollercoaster ride for the company and its chief executive in recent weeks.

Mr Musk has been embroiled in a public war of words with a British caver who was involved in this summer’s rescue effort of a group of trapped boys in Thailand, accusing him of being a paedophile.

His tweeted claim to have “funding secured” for a buyout of Tesla appeared to quickly unravel, and the SEC is now investigating whether it broke stock market laws. Mr Musk had said that Tesla could be bought out at $420 a share - a number strongly associated with cannabis culture - although the Tesla chief has said he was not smoking marijuana when he tweeted, claiming the drug is bad for productivity.

Mr Musk has admitted to being exhausted and working long hours, with little sleep. His board of directors are reportedly pushing for the company to hire new executives to assist him.

Mr Morton, who joined as chief accounting officer on August 6, resigned on Tuesday, Tesla said. He said: “Since I joined Tesla on August 6, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations.

"As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting.”

Before smoking marijuana on Thursday night, Mr Musk asked: “It's legal, right?"

He also talked about his plans to build an electric plane, saying his design would include vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) technology, but that it was not a priority of his at the moment.

Mr Musk said: “The electric airplane isn’t necessary right now. Electric cars are important, solar energy is important, stationary storage of energy is important.

“These things are much more important than creating electric supersonic VTOL.”

Mr Musk ended the interview by saying: "I think people should be nicer to each other.”