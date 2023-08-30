Tesla under fire over ‘Elon mode’ that lets drivers take their hands off the wheel

Elon Musk is said to have taken his hands off the wheel and covered his eyes while driving then girlfriend Grimes on their second date - REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tesla is facing scrutiny of an alleged secret feature that lets drivers take their hands off the steering wheel while its cruise control technology is turned on.

Fans have discovered a secret setting on Tesla’s electric cars that has been nicknamed “Elon mode”. The feature allows drivers to engage Autopilot and take their hands off the steering wheel without triggering warnings.

The US highways regulator has now demanded Tesla hand over information on how this key safety feature can be disabled, amid concerns it could lead to more crashes.

Autopilot is a kind of advanced cruise control and drivers must agree to keep hold of the steering wheel “at all times” before they are able to enable it.

They are also reminded of this requirement everytime they turn it on. Drivers that take their hands off are met with prompts to return their hands to the steering wheel.

Mr Musk has repeatedly promised more advanced self-driving tools for his cars. In December, he said there would be an “update coming in [January]” that removed the warning nudges.

The billionaire is also said to have taken his hands off the wheel while driving then girlfriend Grimes on their second date.

“While driving her to a restaurant, he showed how fast the car accelerated, then took his hands off the wheel, covered his eyes, and let her experience Autopilot,” biographer Walter Isaacson wrote in his book on the Tesla chief.

Buried in the car’s settings is a way to turn the nudges off, which was discovered by a car-hacker. The anonymous hacker, known as Green, has posted a series of videos driving a Tesla car without being prompted to keep his hands on the wheel.

The US highways regulator said it was “concerned that this feature was introduced to consumer vehicles and, now that the existence of this feature is known to the public, more drivers may attempt to activate it”.

Turning off the prompts “could lead to greater driver inattention” when at the wheel of a Tesla, the watchdog added. In a regulatory filing, the agency said Tesla had requested its response be kept confidential from the public.

US officials are already investigating a series of crashes related to Tesla’s self-driving technology. Investigators have been examining more than 40 crashes involving Tesla’s cars where its self-driving or driving assist features have been enabled.

As well as “Autopilot”, Tesla drivers can pay to enable a “Full Self-Driving” mode that can automatically change lanes and stop at lights and in traffic.

Capabilities stop short of autonomous driving and still require drivers to keep their hands on the wheel. As with Autopilot, the car will issue an “escalating series of audible and visual alerts” if a driver stops paying attention to the road.

